Fully vaccinated Canada returnee, 24, tests positive for Omicron in Faridabad

A 24-year-old woman, who returned from Canada on December 13, tested positive for the new coronavirus variant ‘Omicron’ this week and became the first ‘Omicron’ infected patient in Faridabad, officials of the health department said on Thursday.

The fully vaccinated woman tested Covid positive on December 14, and for the new ‘Omicron’ variant on December 20, according to the officials.

Rajeev Arora, additional chief secretary for health, said, “A 24-year-old woman, who was fully vaccinated, travelled from Canada to India tested positive for the ‘Omicron’ variant in Faridabad on Monday (December 20). She is showing mild symptoms, and has been isolated at a private hospital in the district... The patient’s mother and aunt also tested positive for Covid, and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing too, the results of which are awaited.”

Dr Vinay Gupta, chief medical officer (CMO) of Faridabad, said that two of the 10 close contacts of the 24-year-old woman, who were tested for Covid-19, have also got the infection.

“The patient is fully vaccinated, who was administered the second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine — Moderna — on June 25 this year. She has taken a booster dose yet... As the woman had not returned from a ‘high-risk’ country on December 13, her samples were taken as part of a random testing. After she tested positive for Covid-19, her samples were sent for genome sequencing,” said Gupta.

On Thursday, Faridabad reported three fresh cases of Covid-19, along with two recoveries. The total tally of active cases in the district now stands at 41, of which, 40 patients are under home isolation and one is hospitalised, according to the district health bulletin.

Gurugram reported 28 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 19 recoveries on Thursday, with the active caseload recorded at 139, of which, three patients are hospitalised and 136 are in home isolation.