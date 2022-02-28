Gang demanding protection money attacked ex-Babupur sarpanch, say family members

A day after a former sarpanch of Babupur village was allegedly shot at by unidentified assailants, his family members have demanded police protection as the suspects, who reportedly targeted them in the past too, have not yet been arrested.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects have been threatening Yogesh Yadav (50), who runs a construction and water tanker business since 2015, to pay extortion money since the last two years, said police.

Police said Yadav sustained two bullet injuries -- one in the leg and another in the chest -- around 3.30pm on Saturday when a group of unidentified men opened fire at him outside his house. The three suspects shot at least seven rounds of bullets. He was rushed to a private hospital in Palam Vihar and is reportedly critical, said police.

Ajay Yadav, nephew of the victim, said they are living in constant fear as this is the fourth time that the suspects have targeted the family. “The suspects have been demanding protection money for the last two years and have been threatening us. We never paid heed to their calls and threats,” he said.

Ajay said on January 1, the suspects caught hold of his uncle in the village and tried to shoot him but their plan backfired and they fled the spot. Though they had registered a case, police have not been able to make any arrests since the suspects have been on the run since then.

“In December, we had registered case against them but due to weak sections of the Indian Penal Code, they were granted bail. Since then, they are trying to take revenge from our family,” said Ajay.

Rajeev Kumar Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (Udyog Vihar), said they have formed teams, which are conducting searches at different locations to trace and arrest the suspects.

“We have identified the three suspects and will ensure safety of the family members. We have recovered the CCTV footage from the spot, which has helped to identify the suspects. The victim and his family members have recorded their statements and given the names of the suspects,” said the ACP.

