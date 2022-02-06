Gang dupes 18 lakh from Rewari, Alwar jewellers by mortgaging fake ornaments

A group of unidentified men has allegedly cheated two jewellers--one based in Rewari and the other in Alwar--of at least ₹18.7 lakh by taking a loan and keeping fake gold ornaments as mortgage, said police on Sunday.

Police said the gang took a loan at least twice from both the jewellers and repaid it with hefty interest within a month to win their confidence and later used gold-plated ornaments for mortgage to dupe them.

Police said the matter came to light when Alwar police contacted Tarun Kumar, the jeweller based in Rewari, and asked him to come to Alwar for investigation as he was in contact with the suspected gang members over phone.

Police said after Kumar reached Alwar on January 29, he was shown photos of the four suspects and asked if he knew them as they had duped Alwar-based jeweller Om Prakash Soni of ₹12 lakh. Police said that Soni registered an FIR against the suspects at Khushkhera police station in Alwar on January 22.

It was then that Kumar told Alwar police that the suspects had befriended him and taken ₹6.7 lakh loan by mortgaging gold ornaments, said police.

Kumar hails from Prajapati colony in Rewari and owns a jewellery shop on Kasan road in Manesar, Gurugram for almost a decade, said police.

After Kumar returned home and checked the gold ornaments that the suspects kept with him as mortgage, he found that they were actually gold-plated. He filed a complaint with police and an FIR was registered against the suspects under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC at Manesar police station on Saturday night, said police.

A senior officer of Alwar police said they suspect that the same people may have duped both the jewellers and that they have cheated other jewellers from Jhajjar and Rewari as their call details records show that they were in touch with a few more people like Kumar there.

According to Kumar’s complaint, two men who identified themselves as Mukesh and Khemchand before him, and a woman approached him at his Manesar shop two months ago and purchased silver ornaments for a child.

Police said the three men, including Mukesh and Khemchand, visited Kumar twice afterwards and took a loan of ₹1 lakh and ₹1.5 lakh after mortgaging ornaments.

“On both the occasions, they repaid the loan with hefty interest within a month. On January 17, the suspects showed Kumar original receipts of gold ornaments but submitted fake ornaments for mortgage by diverting his attention and fled after taking a loan of ₹6.7 lakh. They adopted the same modus-operandi to dupe Soni,” said a police officer.

Arvind Kumar, station house officer of Manesar police station, said they are investigating the case. “We are trying to trace the suspects,” he added.