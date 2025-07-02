Girl killed, 5 injured as ‘speeding’ auto flips on expressway

A minor girl died and five others were injured after an auto rickshaw they were travelling in lost control and flipped on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway near cloverleaf interchange on Monday. Notably, movement of two- and three-wheelers is prohibited on the expressway. Notably, movement of two- and three-wheelers is prohibited on the expressway. (HT Photo)

Police said the girl Priyanka Kumari was with her parents Tiran Dom, 42, Rinku Devi, 38, and two other passengers in the auto at 10.05am on Monday. They were on their way from Manesar to Rajiv Chowk in Sector 33.

Kumari and her parents are from Bihar’s Patna and live in a rented accommodation in Manesar.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the injured couple told investigators that the auto was speeding and they and the other passengers had repeatedly asked the driver to slow down but he didn’t listen.

“He was speeding and driving recklessly. After crossing Kherki Daula, the three-wheeler flipped as the driver tried to change lanes suddenly. The vehicle ended up ramming the divider,” he said.

Passersby then informed the police and the injured were taken to Civil Hospital in Sector 10A, where doctors declared the girl dead on arrival. She had sustained severe head injuries.

Kumar said the driver also got injured but managed to flee from the spot. “The wrecked auto rickshaw was removed from the highway soon for traffic movement. The driver will be caught soon,” Kumar said.

“Though there is a ban on two-wheelers, auto rickshaws and some other category vehicles on the highway, it seems the driver had managed to move on it by managing to avoid police,” he said.

On the complaint of the deceased’s father, an FIR was registered against the driver for causing death by negligence and rash driving at Kherki Daula police station on Mondayevening. The girl’s body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Tuesday.