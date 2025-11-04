GMDA awards ₹105 crore project for stormwater drains in Gurugram sectors 76–80

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Monday said it has awarded the contract for constructing master stormwater drains in sectors 76 to 80, with work scheduled to begin on November 8. The project is expected to be completed within 30 months, officials said. (Representative image) Phase I covers Sectors 77–80 and NH-48, while Phase II extends to Manesar–Rampura Chowk under GMDA’s ₹104.95 crore plan. (HT Archive)

A GMDA spokesperson said the project, costing ₹104.95 crore, is part of the authority’s comprehensive master drainage plan for the Gurugram-Manesar urban area, the budget for which was approved in August this year. The system has been designed keeping in mind natural ground slopes to allow smooth stormwater discharge into existing master drains along the Central Peripheral Road (CPR) and Northern Peripheral Road (NPR).

“The proposed drainage network will provide a lasting solution to the persistent problem of water stagnation along NH-48 service roads and adjoining sector roads, which currently lack adequate disposal systems,” the spokesperson said.

GMDA chief engineer (Infrastructure-II) RS Jangra said, “The provision of a master stormwater drain along this corridor will greatly improve Gurugram’s drainage capacity and reduce instances of urban flooding.”

The project will be executed in two phases: Phase I will cover sectors 77–80 and NH-48 (Rampura Chowk to Kherki Daula) with 13.86 km of network, while Phase II will include the Sector 75A/76 dividing road and the Manesar–Rampura Chowk stretch, adding another 4.52 km.

Meanwhile, GMDA said similar drainage works are underway in sectors 68–75 and 112–115 to ensure an integrated citywide network.