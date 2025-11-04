Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    GMDA awards ₹105 crore project for stormwater drains in Gurugram sectors 76–80

    Part of GMDA’s citywide drainage plan, the system will channel stormwater into existing CPR and NPR master drains.

    Published on: Nov 04, 2025 6:56 AM IST
    By Abhishek Behl
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Monday said it has awarded the contract for constructing master stormwater drains in sectors 76 to 80, with work scheduled to begin on November 8. The project is expected to be completed within 30 months, officials said.

    (Representative image) Phase I covers Sectors 77–80 and NH-48, while Phase II extends to Manesar–Rampura Chowk under GMDA’s ₹104.95 crore plan. (HT Archive)
    (Representative image) Phase I covers Sectors 77–80 and NH-48, while Phase II extends to Manesar–Rampura Chowk under GMDA’s ₹104.95 crore plan. (HT Archive)

    A GMDA spokesperson said the project, costing 104.95 crore, is part of the authority’s comprehensive master drainage plan for the Gurugram-Manesar urban area, the budget for which was approved in August this year. The system has been designed keeping in mind natural ground slopes to allow smooth stormwater discharge into existing master drains along the Central Peripheral Road (CPR) and Northern Peripheral Road (NPR).

    “The proposed drainage network will provide a lasting solution to the persistent problem of water stagnation along NH-48 service roads and adjoining sector roads, which currently lack adequate disposal systems,” the spokesperson said.

    GMDA chief engineer (Infrastructure-II) RS Jangra said, “The provision of a master stormwater drain along this corridor will greatly improve Gurugram’s drainage capacity and reduce instances of urban flooding.”

    The project will be executed in two phases: Phase I will cover sectors 77–80 and NH-48 (Rampura Chowk to Kherki Daula) with 13.86 km of network, while Phase II will include the Sector 75A/76 dividing road and the Manesar–Rampura Chowk stretch, adding another 4.52 km.

    Meanwhile, GMDA said similar drainage works are underway in sectors 68–75 and 112–115 to ensure an integrated citywide network.

    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Gurugram News/GMDA Awards ₹105 Crore Project For Stormwater Drains In Gurugram Sectors 76–80
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes