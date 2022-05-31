GMDA directs connection holders to ensure cleaning of underground, overhead tanks

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has asked all condominiums and plotted colonies to regularly clean their underground and overhead water tanks. Directions have also been issued to local authorities, developers, and resident welfare associations (RWAs) to disinfect the water with chlorine and hypochlorite before supplying to consumers.

“It has been seen that complaints of supplying contaminated water or non-disinfected water are received through the media at various occasions. Such complaints increase manifold during the monsoon season, which may spread water borne diseases,” the order issued on Monday by the executive engineer IV, GMDA, said.

It all began when at least 205 residents — including a two-year-old who was admitted to a hospital with diarrhoea — of Westwind Heights in DLF 5 fell sick last week with nausea and vomiting. According to residents, consumption of contaminated water supplied by the local authority led to the calamity.

They claimed that the drinking water was so filthy that even water purifiers were ineffective. There are 380 apartments in the condominium, of which 365 are occupied. Most apartments have RO (reverse osmosis, a water treatment process that removes contaminants from water by using pressure to force molecules through a semipermeable membrane) systems installed.

Following this, the GMDA collected water samples on Friday and sent those to the Public Health Engineering Directorate (PHED) lab for testing. The test report issued on Monday deemed the water unfit for human consumption.

GMDA officials on Tuesday said that they have been intimated of the results. “No contamination has been reported in the inlet point of water supply by GMDA. But a high presence of harmful coliform has emerged from the society’s overhead tank’s outlet point which could have led to the residents falling ill. The test results of samples collected from a neighbouring society have shown a safe status at both inlet and outlet points. We will be directing further action to be taken up on priority to the concerned agencies to resolve the issue,” said Abhinav Verma, chief engineer, infrastructure II, GMDA.

According to Verma, the TDS (total dissolved solids, refers to the amount of minerals, metals, organic material, and salts that are dissolved in water) value of the water that reaches houses within the society is higher than the TDS value of water supplied by GMDA, indicating that the water may have been contaminated by other sources within the society. “Master water supply lines of the GMDA, leading towards the area, have been surveyed, but no source of contamination has been found. Either contamination took place in the underground or overhead storage tanks of the society, or in the mixing of borewell water installed in the society premises. Additionally, the lack of disinfection in the stored water can also be a cause,” he said.

Ranjana Chaudhuri, a hydrologist and water resources management expert, said that the TDS value could be high due to anthropogenic sources such as sewage contamination, fertiliser, industrial wastewater, etc. “It is important to identify the source of high TDS. It means potassium or sodium, or calcium or magnesium is high and anions like nitrates, sulphate, carbonate are high. TDS up to 1,000-1,500ppm can be treated by RO systems,” she said.

However, the society’s RWA has contradicted the findings and said that according to the report of the test that they conducted via a private lab, there was “no trace of bacteria in the water within the society”.

According to them, the association strictly follows all norms under the National Building Code, 2016, and guidelines for water quality monitoring as prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Priti Anand, secretary, RWA, said they collected water samples from 10 sources within the society along with the chief medical officer (CMO) on Friday. “We got the samples tested at an ISO-approved private lab. According to the reports, all parameters are fine and there is no trace of bacteria in the water within the society. We are repeating all the tests at two different agencies,” she claimed.