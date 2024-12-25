GMDA issues tender for elevated road from Vatika Jn to NH-48

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has started work and issued a tender for a consultant for building a 5.5-kilometre elevated road along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) from Vatika Chowk to NH 48, aiming to enhance connectivity between Sohna Road, Dwarka Expressway, and the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway near Kherki Daula, officials said. To move forward with the project, GMDA has invited tenders to hire a consultant who will prepare the detailed project report, maps, and drafts for the civic construction tender within the next three months, they added. A senior official from GMDA stated that the elevated road will ease traffic flow and mitigate congestion, particularly at peak hours, at major intersections in sectors 69, 70, 71/72, 70/75, 71/74, 75/75A, and 74/74A. (HT Archive)

The proposal for the elevated road, which includes a three-lane design, was initially presented in July this year at an estimated cost of ₹750 crore. The plan was approved in a meeting chaired by the Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. Arun Dhankhar, chief engineer at GMDA, confirmed that a consultant will be hired to prepare the detailed project report. He added, “Once constructed, it will significantly improve connectivity and reduce congestion.”

In the meantime, GMDA plans a short-term solution by awarding a contract worth ₹9.65 crore for special repairs on the existing 5.5-kilometre stretch of SPR to improve road conditions. Additionally, slip roads will be constructed to ease traffic movement.

A senior official from GMDA stated that the elevated road will ease traffic flow and mitigate congestion, particularly at peak hours, at major intersections in sectors 69, 70, 71/72, 70/75, 71/74, 75/75A, and 74/74A. Traffic studies and population projections indicate that grade separation will be necessary at these junctions within the next ten years, as traffic volume is expected to exceed 10,000 cars per hour on this stretch.

The proposed 3.6-kilometre elevated stretch from Vatika Chowk to the Clover Leaf structure on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway will include a trumpet tower or a similar structure to facilitate vehicle movement between the SPR side and Sohna Road, GMDA officials said. This will also allow vehicles to exit at surface level for access to the Golf Course Extension Road and Sohna Road, they added.