GMDA to rationalise water supply in Gurugram to tide over shortage: Officials

With the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) deciding to rationalise the distribution of water supply, residents at the tail-end of the authority’s water supply pipelines, who deal with issues such as water shortage and low pressure regularly, might get some relief in the next couple of months, officials said on Thursday.

They added that they also identified around 20,000 households in 10 colonies to which water is supplied round the clock due to the lack of underground water tanks in these areas. A majority of these colonies are located along the Basai road and the highway between Hero Honda Chowk and Rajiv Chowk, they said.

Rajesh Bansal, chief engineer, GMDA, said that presently water is supplied to these colonies directly through boosting stations. “We have taken up the matter with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and asked them to construct underground water tanks so that supply can be regulated to these colonies twice a day. Depending on the size of the tanks, water will be supplied for one to three hours daily in the morning and evening,” he said.

Bansal said that water saved via this exercise will help improve the availability of water in colonies at the tail-end of GMDA’s supply pipeline. “Water is being supplied there, but we want to increase the pressure of the supply in colonies and sectors along Golf Course Road, MG Road, Palam Vihar and adjoining colonies. We are also increasing treatment capacity, but along with that we have to rationalise the supply to reduce wastage,” he said.

The shortage of water and low pressure has been a key issue for residents living in DLF phase three, sectors 23, 22, 21 and in Palam Vihar and in several adjoining colonies, which are located at the tail-end of the GMDA supply pipeline. Residents have been demanding that authorities take measures to ensure a proper supply of water, particularly during peak summer.

Achal Malhotra, a resident of DLF phase three and president of V Residents Empowerment and Welfare Society said that the water supply has been extremely erratic in the past two months. “This is a systemic problem and the government should form a committee to look into the lack of supply, low pressure and permanent shortage of water. The people in DLF phase three have become dependent on tankers. There is a need to look into all aspects of the issue and find a holistic solution as this is a recurring problem.”

Gurugram does not have its own source of water supply and Yamuna water is made available to the city through the Gurugram and NCR water channels. This water is treated at plants located on the southern side of the city at Chandu Budhera and Basai. Due to the fact that Gurugram, particularly areas near the tail-end of the supply pipeline, are located at a higher altitude, the GMDA has to pump water across the city against gravity, officials said.

At present, the GMDA can treat 570MLD of water at its two treatment plants at Chandu Budhera and Basai. It supplies 540-545MLD of water across the city. The authority is also planning to set up two new water treatment plants at Chandu Budhera and Basai to increase its treatment capacity by 190MLD.

Another key measure that could boost the availability of water in the internal city areas is a new water boosting station likely to get commissioned in Sector 72 this year. Bansal said that at present the boosting station in Sector 51 is supplying water to sectors 58 to 72. “The new boosting station will help us divert water from the sector 51 boosting station to colonies along the Golf Course Road, Sohna Road, and in residential areas along the Park Hospital Road. More water will be available and at adequate pressure, once the new boosting station is commissioned,” he said.

