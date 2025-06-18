GMDA plans pipeline shift along Dwarka E-way to clear way for service roads

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) plans to shift nearly 7 kilometres of master water pipeline along the Dwarka Expressway, after discovering that service roads sanctioned for construction lie directly above the steel pipelines, officials said on Tuesday. A senior NHAI official said the pipelines were moved earlier to accommodate the expressway’s construction “under the supervision and requirements of GMDA.” (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The proposed realignment—stretching from Basai railway overbridge (RoB) to Bajghera underpass—may cost GMDA around ₹30 crore, with the plan likely to be placed before the CEO for approval shortly, a senior GMDA official said.

The master pipeline was initially laid by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and later shifted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as part of GMDA’s deposit work three years ago, during construction of the 29-km-long Dwarka Expressway. Of this, 19 km falls within Gurugram, officials said.

According to terms of the contract, GMDA is responsible for building service roads along the Gurugram stretch. The authority awarded a ₹99 crore contract for the same to a private firm, of which around 20% of work is already complete. However, the issue of the pipeline surfaced during excavation.

“During digging, we found that the pipeline runs right through a 7-km stretch, in the middle of the service road alignment. As it is a steel pipe, road construction cannot proceed,” said a senior GMDA official.

According to the plan, 4.5 km of the pipeline—between Sector 37D and Daultabad—will be relocated, along with another 3.5 km stretch from Daultabad to the Bajghera underpass. The pipeline, with 900 mm and 1600 mm capacities, will also require a valve near Ramprastha Society to be shifted for the roadwork to continue.

A senior NHAI official said the pipelines were moved earlier to accommodate the expressway’s construction “under the supervision and requirements of GMDA.”

Confirming the delay, another GMDA official added, “Since the water pipeline exists in the proposed alignment of the service road, it is requested that it be shifted to allow road construction to proceed.”