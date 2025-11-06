Edit Profile
    GMRL to organise urban mobility conference in Gurugram from Nov 7 to 9

    The conference will feature technical sessions related to urban transportation, modernising public transport, e-mobility, road safety, traffic management, and sustainable development.

    Published on: Nov 06, 2025 4:14 AM IST
    By Abhishek Behl
    The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) will host the 18th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Expo 2025 in Gurugram from November 7 to November 9 with the objective of sharing best practices in urban mobility at the national and global level, said officials on Wednesday, adding that this event will be held in a private hotel in Sector 83.

    Gururgam deputy commissioner, Ajay Kumar inspected the venue on Wednesday and reviewed the preparations. (HT Photo)
    Gururgam deputy commissioner, Ajay Kumar inspected the venue on Wednesday and reviewed the preparations. Kumar directed officials to ensure proper traffic management, parking, and security arrangements during the event. Kumar stated that this event is a matter of pride for the entire state of Haryana.

    He stated that the conference will feature a number of technical sessions related to urban transportation, modernising public transport, e-mobility, road safety, traffic management, and sustainable development. Experts, policymakers, city planners, and industry representatives from across the country and abroad will be attending the event. The exhibition will also feature leading companies showcasing their latest technologies and solutions. “This event will further strengthen Gurugram’s reputation as a leading city in the field of smart urban transportation,” said Kumar.

    The GMRL on Wednesday said that a special curtain raiser will be held on Thursday at the venue for the conference.

