GMRL seeks land from HSVP for metro works

With the construction of Gururgam Metro likely to start next month, the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has asked Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to expedite transfer of land for metro depot and construction site in Sector 10 on priority, said officials familiar with the matter. “The work will be awarded by mid of August and we want the work to start by next month,” said an official.

As per a senior government official aware of the matter, GMRL has sought land for construction of staircases, pillars, foot overbridges and entry and exit structures for the metro stations identified across the city.

Around 5,000 square metre land at 13 Metro stations from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9 is required for entry and exit structures. During a meeting with HSVP, the GMRL has also asked the authority to hand over around 35 hectares of the litigation free land for construction of the metro depot in Sector 33.

“GMRL has also asked for land adjacent to the depot for constructing a metro receiving substation that will be providing electricity to the entire metro system. It has also asked for additional land in Sector 10 for the construction of a casting yard,” said a government official, aware of the matter.

A senior GMRL official said they have finalised the lowest bidder for the construction of phase one of the Gururgam Metro and they are working with HSVP and other agencies to ensure early transfer of land so that construction can start from next month.

“The work will be awarded by mid of August and we want the work to start by next month. We are also working to finalise the second phase of the metro alignment and the tender for the same will be finalised soon,” said the official.

When asked about the matter, a senior HSVP official said that they had held discussion with GMRL and have asked the corporation to prepare a superimposed plan of land required on Khasra map and submit it to HSVP. It also informed that ownership of majority of the indicated land including that of depot is with HSVP and asked GMRL to submit this list with drawings for their internal discussion along with the case for approval from their headquarters.

Officials added that HSVP has also decided to hand over additional land required for the casting yard in sector 10 to GMRL.

