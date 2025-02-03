GMRL to upgrade 335km of roads to improve metro access in Ggm

To ensure seamless access to the upcoming Gurugram Metro project, the Gurugram Metro Rail Ltd. (GMRL) has identified 335.52 km of roads, lanes, and adjoining areas that need improvement. The initiative aims to enhance walkability and non-motorised transport (NMT) around the metro corridor, benefiting daily commuters, officials said. The roads have been identified for infrastructure development including improving the carriageway, developing green zone and swales, pedestrian path, cycle path, service roads and infiltration trenches, officials said (HT Photo)

GMRL has written to various civic agencies in the city, urging them to upgrade these roads to facilitate easy access to metro stations. “You are requested to consider the adjoining roads for improvement to promote walkability and multi-modal integration for ease of metro connectivity. A street length of 332.5 km has been prioritised for improvement,” stated a letter written by the chief architect of GMRL, Namrita Kalsi.

A senior GMDA official, when asked about the progress, confirmed their collaboration with GMRL. “All the works identified to develop the metro project will be taken up on priority,” he said.

According to GMRL officials, the roads identified for upgradation include major corridors along the metro project, such as Millennium City Metro Station to Subhash Chowk, Subhash Chowk to Hero Honda Chowk, Basai Road (partially), Sector 9 Road, Railway Station to Palam Vihar, and Sushil Aima Marg up to Cyber Hub.

These roads were identified through a survey conducted by a private agency, officials said. The agency analysed key lanes and stations along the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) alignment that require improvements, they added.

As per survey details, the 335.52 km of roads fall under the jurisdiction of multiple agencies. Around 80.19km of such road are under the jurisdiction of GMDA and HSVP, 182.27km are under MCG, 17.07km are under HSIIDC, 23.34km are under NHAI, and 11.57km are under PWD B&R. 3.40 km (1%) is under private colonisers, and 16.69km is under Eco Trails/Bundhs, mostly with MCG.

