Gurugram: 10 people get 10-year rigorous imprisonment for poll violence in Nuh

A Nuh trial court awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) to ten people, who were accused of disrupting gram panchayat polls at village Indri in Nuh in 2016. The accused had assaulted election officers and cops, along with indulging in booth-capturing
The court said the convicts not only created an atmosphere of terror, but they also deprived the citizens of their constitutional right to vote. (Photo for representation)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 12:46 AM IST
ByLeena Dhankhar

A Nuh trial court awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) to ten people, who were accused of disrupting gram panchayat polls at village Indri in Nuh in 2016. The accused had assaulted election officers and cops, along with indulging in booth-capturing.

While giving the sentence, additional sessions judge (ASJ), Nuh, Prashant Rana in his January 21 order said, “Any person who breaches the sanctity of the electoral process, attacks the basic structure of democracy and the sacrosanct constitutional rights of citizens are bound to be punished. Booth-capturing is an attack on the root of democracy and free and fair elections. Offenders who commit such crimes do not deserve leniency from the court of law. Exemplary punishment is warranted in such cases of attack on the democratic set up, so that nobody repeats such offence in the future”.

The ASJ said the accused tore official documents and took away ballot papers and official stationery. They also caused grievous injuries to a sarpanch candidate and fractured his skull. People present at the booth could not cast their votes and elections were cancelled.

Highlighting the sequence of incident, the court said that the convicts not only created an atmosphere of terror, but they also deprived the citizens of their constitutional right to vote.

“The convicts not only damaged valuable public properties, but also obstructed the official work of poll officers, mostly schoolteachers, and manhandled them. They also assaulted cops for simply performing their official duty and were in possession of illegal arms”, the court added.

Due to the incident, the election was cancelled, and fresh polls were held on January 27, 2016.

The court argued that the convicts attacked the democratic set-up of the country. “The case is not of simple loot and dacoity, but much graver in essence, since the convicts committed booth-capturing. As many as five FIRs were registered against them on the same day for similar offences. They must be granted life imprisonment”, it said.

The counsel for the accused had said that they were not repeat offenders and had no cases against them previously. “They were sole bread earners of their families, and a lenient view may be taken while granting the sentence. They may be granted probation or minimum sentence”, it said.

The ASJ said the entire working of the state machinery, for gram panchayat was disrupted by the convicts. “Valuable time of many government officials and funds of the public exchequer were wasted on account of the offences committed by the convicts. The election process in a democracy is sacrosanct and nobody can be permitted to disturb the same, in any manner”, the court order said.

The order further stated that the convicts created a state of anarchy. It also invoked 5th Century BC Greek playwright Sophocles, who had said, “There is no greater evil than anarchy”.

The trial court also asked the convicts to pay appropriate compensation to the severely injured man who had to undergo treatment for many days in accordance with provisions of the Haryana Victim Compensation Scheme, 2013.

