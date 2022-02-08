Gurugram: 12 waste recovery facilities to lessen burden on Bandhwari landfill

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) plans to construct 12 material recovery facilities (MRFs) across the city by 2024, with an aim to bring down the amount of waste sent to the Bandhwari landfill daily by 80%, said officials on Monday.

The first of the 12 MRFs in Haryana was opened in Badshahpur in Sector 66, near Sohna Road, on Monday, which can process around 150 tonnes of waste daily and also has a large-scale compost unit next to it.

At present, all the waste collected from residential, commercial, or industrial areas is transported to waste collection points in each of the MCG’s 35 wards, and subsequently carried to the Bandhwari landfill for processing, with minimal segregation.

Garbage from different parts of the city is transported in an MRF and then segregated manually and with the help of screening machines into eight different types of waste such as glass, paper, metals, soft and hard plastics, among others.

After inaugurating the MRF in Badshahpur, Vaishali Sharma, additional commissioner of MCG, said that six of the 12 MRFs the Gurugram civic body has planned to set up at different parts of the city are in advanced stages.

“We have plans to set up 12 MRFs across Gurugram. Three MRFs each will be opened by the MCG and the Ecogreen within the next six months. These facilities will help in saving transportation costs and fuel as the garbage load carried to the Bandhwari landfill will reduce by at least 80%, and help in creating space at the overburdened landfill for processing legacy waste,” said Sharma. Ecogreen Energy is the waste concessionaire of the MCG.

According to an estimate by the MCG, around 1,000 tonnes of waste is transported to the Bandhwari landfill from Gurugram on a daily basis.

Any type of waste lying at a single spot for more than one month is termed as “legacy waste”.

Bandhwari landfill approximately has around 2.5 million tonnes of legacy waste.

MCG officials privy to the matter said that several sites in Gurugram sectors 43, 49, and Carterpuri have been identified for setting up MRFs. According to them, they also have a plan to construct three MRFs in each of the four MCG zones.

Officials of Ecogreen also said that the MRFs will help in reducing the garbage load significantly.

“Once all the MRFs come up, almost the entire city’s waste will no longer need to be carried to the Bandhwari landfill. From each of the MRFs, only 5-10% of the total waste in the form of inert waste will be carried to the Bandhwari landfill, as the rest will either be recycled or converted into compost,” said Sanjeev Kumar, spokesperson of Ecogreen.

Waste, which has a negligible amount of decomposition such as sand and concrete, is considered inert waste.

“In any conventional urban city, at least 50% of the garbage is wet waste and 15% is recyclable, as the remaining is inert waste, which can be further used in construction purposes. So, the MCG’s estimates to reduce 80% of the city’s garbage by setting up 12 MRFs is a relatively accurate one,” said Suneel Pandey, director of environment and waste management division, TERI School of Advanced Studies.

