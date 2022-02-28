Gurugram: 1st suspect arrested in double murder case in Pataudi’s Khor village
The police on Sunday arrested a suspect from the Kulana chowk in Jhajjar for his alleged involvement in the double murder at Khor village in Pataudi on February 25.
Police said the arrested suspect has been identified as Ajay Kumar, (20), who also hails from Khor village. This is the first arrest made in the case till now.
Police said Kumar was arrested at around 8.30pm and is being interrogated about his other accomplices and the motive behind the killings.
Police said that Kumar had allegedly accompanied the shooters and helped them identify Sujeet Thakran, (50), and his younger brother Paramjeet Thakran, (42), a former councillor of ward number 14.
Both the deceased owned a school and a restaurant in Pataudi and multiple liquor shops across Haryana, said police.
Paramjeet was at a neighbour’s residence while his elder brother Sujeet was inside his own house when the suspect shot them on Friday.
Police said both of them had sustained more than a dozen bullet injuries. The killings had taken place at around 9.15am to 9.30am, police added.
Police said that the arrested suspect had carried out a recce and passed information to the shooters. The arrested suspect is one of the several persons who had been named accused in the FIR registered for the double murder at Pataudi police station.
Police said that Kumar’s movements were captured on CCTV cameras and he had covered himself with a shawl to conceal his identity. He was seen arriving at the spot with the shooters on a bike.
The assistant commissioner of police, Pataudi, said that the accused is being interrogated and it is yet not clear why the two brothers were shot dead.
Police said that they are gathering more information about the shooters from Kumar and all the suspects will be nabbed soon.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.