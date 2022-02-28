Gurugram: 1st suspect arrested in double murder case in Pataudi’s Khor village

The police on Sunday arrested a suspect from the Kulana chowk in Jhajjar for his alleged involvement in the double murder at Khor village in Pataudi on February 25.

Police said the arrested suspect has been identified as Ajay Kumar, (20), who also hails from Khor village. This is the first arrest made in the case till now.

Police said Kumar was arrested at around 8.30pm and is being interrogated about his other accomplices and the motive behind the killings.

Police said that Kumar had allegedly accompanied the shooters and helped them identify Sujeet Thakran, (50), and his younger brother Paramjeet Thakran, (42), a former councillor of ward number 14.

Both the deceased owned a school and a restaurant in Pataudi and multiple liquor shops across Haryana, said police.

Paramjeet was at a neighbour’s residence while his elder brother Sujeet was inside his own house when the suspect shot them on Friday.

Police said both of them had sustained more than a dozen bullet injuries. The killings had taken place at around 9.15am to 9.30am, police added.

Police said that the arrested suspect had carried out a recce and passed information to the shooters. The arrested suspect is one of the several persons who had been named accused in the FIR registered for the double murder at Pataudi police station.

Police said that Kumar’s movements were captured on CCTV cameras and he had covered himself with a shawl to conceal his identity. He was seen arriving at the spot with the shooters on a bike.

The assistant commissioner of police, Pataudi, said that the accused is being interrogated and it is yet not clear why the two brothers were shot dead.

Police said that they are gathering more information about the shooters from Kumar and all the suspects will be nabbed soon.