Gurugram: 2 quacks arrested for illegal termination of pregnancies in Badshahpur

Police arrested two men from two areas in Badshahpur on Wednesday night for their alleged involvement in illegally terminating pregnancies by impersonating as doctors.

A health department team led by Gurugram deputy civil surgeon, Dr Pardeep Kumar, trapped both the quacks by sending a woman as a decoy who told them she wished to get her pregnancy terminated.

After payment, the decoy was handed over MTP kits or medicines used to terminate pregnancy at both places by the two ‘doctors’ without any qualification and prescription, as per FIR after which authorities raided them.

The two persons were Sandeep Kumar (28) of Palra village and Khalid Hussain (29) of Sakatpur village, in Badshahpur. They had allegedly studied only till class 12.

After finding them allegedly involved in illegal activities, the health department team informed police which arrested them.

Sandeep was allegedly impersonating as a doctor for two months, while Khalid was doing the same for at least three years and giving medicines to women for terminating their pregnancies, as per FIR.

Police said Sandeep ran Divya Medicose at Fazilpur while Khalid ran Muskan medical store on Sohna road, in Badshahpur. They said a health department team first raided Sandeep then Khalid.

Separate FIRs were registered against them at Badshahpur police station on the basis of a written complaint of Dr Pardeep under Section 15 (2) of The Indian Medical Council Act, 1956, Sections 3, 4 and 5 of Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, Section 27 of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Sections 120-B and 420 of Indian Penal Code.

As per FIR, the health department team also found the duo to be running the medical stores allegedly on basis of licenses issued to someone else and in absence of pharmacists.

In the first FIR, Rahul, Dinesh Kumar and Bhawna Dhingra were made co-accused with Sandeep. As per the FIR, Rahul was allegedly supplying MTP kits to Sandeep illegally which he used to prescribe to pregnant women, Dinesh was the former owner of shop while Bhawna was pharmacist on whose name drug store’s license was issued but was illegally being used by Sandeep.

Besides Khalid, Mohammad Rafik was made co-accused in the second FIR as he was allegedly the registered pharmacist of the shop but was absent during the raid.

Police said one MTP kit was seized from Sandeep and three from Khalid against which they failed to produce any bills. Both the shops were later sealed by Gurugram drugs control officer Mandeep Mann who had reached the spots after the raids for investigation.

“One MTP kit of five tablets is available between a price range of ₹120 to ₹180 at a drug store. The duo was selling them for ₹600 to ₹800 to women willing to get their pregnancies terminated,” a senior official said.

Dr Pardeep said that the decoy, used in trapping both quacks, was sent to them with prescriptions and ultrasound films of her foetus. “It’s a matter of investigation how many pregnancies the quacks got terminated in such a way,” he said.

Gurugram chief medical officer Dr Virender Yadav said there has to be a valid reason for pregnancy termination.

“Only a registered practitioner can prescribe these medicines needed to be administered with caution as they have side-effects too. Such medicines can be sold or made available at hospitals or drug stores only on valid bills. They can’t be sold or prescribed in the manner the two quacks were doing,” Yadav said.

Dinkar Yadav, station house officer of Badshahpur police station, said that a joint investigation was going on in both the cases. “Sandeep and Khalid may be released on bail from the police station as their offences attract imprisonment of less than seven years as per Supreme Court direction,” he said.

