Gurugram: 20 ponds to be developed in Aravallis by March

To ensure availability of water for animals during the summer months, the wildlife department will dig at least 20 ponds in the Aravallis by March, said officials on Monday.

These ponds will be developed in Faridabad, Gurugram, Nuh, Rewari, and Mahendragarh districts, the officials said, adding that these ponds were being developed in the winter months so that they are ready before summer.

MS Malik, chief conservator of forests (wildlife),Gurugram circle, said, “We have sent a proposal to the state wildlife department for developing ponds in the Aravallis so that drinking water is available to animals. We have proposed to develop 20 ponds and we will also work on rejuvenating the existing ponds in the forests.”

Officials said a final approval is awaited but they are aiming to complete the work by February-March next year.

Officials from the Gurugram wildlife department said water bodies will be developed in the shape of a pan and the sides of the pond will not be concreted so that animals may approach or leave the watering hole easily. These ponds will be replenished using water tankers, officials said.

Even during the winter months, the Aravallis tend to dry up faster because of less rainfall. The sandy soil also makes it difficult to hold water.

Wildlife experts said developing ponds will help animals in the region, but the location of these ponds is crucial.

Sunil Harsana, a Faridabad-based ecologist, said, “In the Aravallis, there are many old mining pits where water is available both during the winter and summer months and the movement of animals shifts according to the availability of water. But during summers, there are places where water is not available but animal movement is still noticed there. Smaller animals such as rabbits or herbivores are found in certain patches, due to which carnivores also follow them but these areas might be out of their range of water sources. So, ponds must be developed after studying the movement patterns of animals so that the distribution is equal.”