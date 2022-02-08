Gurugram: 20 shanties gutted in fire in Behrampur, police suspect short-circuit

Gurugram: At least 20 shanties were gutted in a fire, which broke out in the slums of Behrampur village in Gurugram Sector 59 on Monday morning, police said, adding that no casualties were reported.

Shanties of most of the 35-odd families living there were burned down in the fire, which the fire department and police said could be “a case of electrical short-circuit”.

Police said the fire incident was reported from Behrampur village around 7.20am on Monday, and preliminary investigation revealed that it could be due to short-circuit, which caught on to the gas pipes of residents cooking at that time. There was a loud explosion and the LPG cylinders used by the residents went up in the air within seconds.

Two fire tenders from the Sector 29 fire station, with a total of 11 firefighters were dispatched with vehicles to douse the fire. “We received a call around 7.20am, and reached the spot in 20 minutes. Most of the huts were engulfed in flames as the fire had spread rapidly. It took us almost an hour to douse the fire... Sadly, we could not save any hut,” said Narender Singh Yadav, district fire officer, Gurugram.

Many slum-dwellers work as domestic helpers and daily-wage workers, and had shifted to the area just last year. Some of the shanties also housed multiple families.

“We watched helplessly as our huts were gutted in fire. We tried to save our important documents and cash, but could not enter the huts as those were engulfed in flames. I had saved and kept ₹1 lakh for my daughter’s wedding in a box. It was packed in multiple layers, but got destroyed by fire,” said Sandhya Devi, who came to Gurugram three years ago in search of livelihood, leaving her children with her in-laws in West Bengal.

Vinod Sahu, a daily wage worker, said his livelihood is now at stake. “I recently bought a cycle-rickshaw for a living. The fire damaged the vehicle, and now I am jobless. I am not even left with a single penny to afford a meal,” he said, adding that goods and valuables inside his shanty were also gutted in fire.

People were seen sifting through the remains of their hutments destroyed in the fire. A few victims said they kept money in boxes for building houses in their native village, but all the cash has turned into ashes.

Police said that many residents, mostly migrants working as house helps in Sector 60 and 61, were at work when the fire broke out. The fire spread after multiple mini-LPG cylinders in the shanties burst.

Deepak Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 65, said that a team of officials was sent to the spot to make arrangements for the families, and to ensure that they got meals three times a day. “We have shifted the victims to nearby rooms with the help of the residents in that area. Two constables have been deployed there, and a PCR van is in place in case any emergency arises,” he said.

Kumar also said that the place was a private land put on rent for these people. They constructed shanties seven months ago, and have been paying rent to a local villager.

Meanwhile, several good Samaritans distributed food and blankets to the victims, and also gave them shelter to stay until arrangements were made for their stay, said the police.

