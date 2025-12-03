Gurugram: 21-year-old man suffocates to death after collapsing on burning coal stove

A 21-year-old man suffocated to death and his body was partially charred after he collapsed on a burning coal stove in his sleep at Malibu Towne in Sector 47 on Tuesday, said police. The deceased, Manjur Alam.

Police identified the deceased as Manjur Alam, originally from Dakshin Dinajpur in West Bengal. He lived alone in a rented accommodation in an EWS building in the society and worked as a delivery manager at a commercial establishment in Sadar Bazar.

According to police, the matter came to light at 5.15am when Alam’s friend, Aman (single name), 22, reached Alam’s room to collect his mobile phone and jacket that he left on the previous night. After reaching, he found Alam lying on the open burning stove kept just beside his bed.

A police officer said that Aman was able to get in as the door was not locked from inside. “He immediately called Alam’s maternal uncle Rezaul Karim, 24, living next door. Karim rushed to the spot and pulled him up on the bed with Alam’s help to find him unresponsive, after which he alerted the police control room. Police later rushed him to civil hospital but doctors declared him dead.

Karim said that Alam had returned from his job by 9pm and they both had dinner together. “Afterwards, Alam’s two friends Aman and Rahul reached there. The trio consumed liquor. My nephew fell asleep inside the room after Aman and Rahul had left,” he said.

Karim said that before going to sleep, Alam arranged coal at 11.30pm to heat up the room. “Alam was okay when he went to the washroom at around 1.45am but we found him lying on the burning coal with his face charred in the morning,” he said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said prima facie it seems Alam had collapsed on the burning coals either in his sleep while changing positions on bed or after returning from the washroom.

“Due to his inebriated state and partial suffocation from carbon monoxide which was released from the burning coal in the closed room without any ventilation, he failed to get up and slowly suffocated to death after his face was charred by the stove,” he said.

An inquiry under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was carried out at Gurugram Sadar police station on Karim’s statement after which his body was handed over to the family following an autopsy, said police.