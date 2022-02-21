Gurugram: 23-yr-old man stabbed by school senior over petty issue

A 23-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by a former school colleague over a trivial matter at a market near the Himgiri Chowk in Sector-10A, police said on Sunday.

Police said the incident took place on Saturday and the victim, identified as Aditya Siwach, a resident of Sector-37C, received stab wounds on his neck, nose and face in the alleged attack.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said Siwach was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and was discharged after several hours.

Police registered an FIR against the accused Chirdeep Parashar, (25), and his accomplice, who is yet to be identified, under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) with Sector-10 police station on Saturday night.

Both the victim and the accused studied in a private school in Sector-14 and Parashar was Siwach’s senior.

Police said that Siwach was chatting with his friend Arpit Arora, when the two suspects approached them.

Siwach alleged in the FIR that Parashar demanded that he greet him since he was his school senior and soon picked up an argument that turned into a full-fledged scuffle. To his horror, the accused took out a knife from his scooty’s storage compartment and injured Siwach and also threatened him with dire consequences, the FIR said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim’s father, Vikash Siwach, said that he rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident.

“I rushed my son to the hospital with his friend’s help. Doctors said that my son is lucky to be alive from the stab wound on his neck as the knife missed an artery by a whisker. I could have lost my son ,” the father said. He said he later returned to the spot to find his son’s broken helmet and torn jacket lying on the ground.

A senior police officer said, “The accused Parashar had informed police that he was also injured in the incident and was being treated at a government hospital in Sector-10. However, he is yet to come forward to get his statement recorded or submit a complaint”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arvind Kumar, the station house officer of Sector-10 police station, said that a detailed investigation is underway. “The suspect is yet to be arrested. The incident was a fallout of a petty matter. There was no prior enmity between them,” he added.