Gurugram: 26-year-old man dies in accident, auto driver booked for rash driving

A 26-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment in Delhi after he met with an accident last week, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday
The deceased was identified as Arun Kumar, a native of Lakhisarai in Bihar, and lived with two friends in Sector 50. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jan 29, 2022 01:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The auto in which he was travelling toppled on Golf Course Road on January 22. Three other co-passengers sustained minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.  

The deceased was identified as Arun Kumar, a native of Lakhisarai in Bihar, and lived with two friends in Sector 50.

Police said the auto driver was booked for rash driving and he is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. A case was registered against the accused under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 65 police station.  

According to police, Kumar was working at construction sites in Gurugram for the last 18 months.  

The incident took place around 6.30pm on January 22, when the deceased and his friends were returning home from work.  

Santosh Kumar Thakur, another labourer from Bihar, living in a rented room in Sector 65, said, “We went to work at a construction site in Sector 56. After our shift, we came to the rapid metro station and boarded an auto. It was raining and despite repeated requests, the driver kept speeding. When we reached Sector 62, he suddenly lost control and the vehicle toppled twice and then rammed into a divider”.  

Thakur said there were six passengers in the auto. “I got up and tried to help my roommates, but Kumar was severely injured. I stopped another auto and with help of my other roommate, took him to a private hospital. Doctors there referred him to the Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi,” he said.  

Police said no one complaint was lodged until Thursday as Kumar was battling for his life and his friends were busy taking care of the injured.  

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Aman Yadav said that the auto was impounded last week. “We received a complaint on Thursday after the death of one of the passengers, and registered a case against the driver, who is still undergoing treatment. This is the third time that he has been booked for rash driving in the last six months,” he said.

