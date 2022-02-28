Gurugram: 3 domestic helps steal jewellery and valuables worth 15 lakh, booked

Three house helps -- two maids and a former cook -- allegedly decamped with jewellery and other valuables like old utensils and artefacts weighing at least eight kilograms after drugging the house owner’s daughter at South City I in Gurugram Sector 40 on Friday, police said on Sunday.

Police said the owner of the house -- Gagan Chandok, 55 -- a businessman, and his wife Puja Sharma Chandok, 50, had gone to Mumbai early Friday morning. Their daughters Ananya Chandok, 27, and Meher Chandok, 23, were at home with two maids Jeevika Sahi, 21, and Arpita, 20 -- both natives of Nepal.

Police said the maids served lunch to Ananya and Meher, and later gave a lemonade laced with sedatives to Ananya. They then collected all the valuables in the house including gold, diamond and silver jewellery, and ₹2 lakh from a wooden cupboard inside the couple’s bedroom and decamped with those with the help of their former cook -- Ramesh, 28, also a native of Nepal -- around 6.30pm on Friday.

The stolen valuables, including old utensils and artefacts of silver belonging to Chandok’s ancestors, weighed around eight kilograms, police said, adding that the overall stolen items would be worth ₹15 lakh.

Police said the couple’s driver -- Mahesh -- had spotted both the maids leaving the residence, but he did not question them. Ramesh was waiting for the duo outside the house.

Jeevika and Arpita started working and living at the house from February 15 and 20, respectively, and they were roped in by Ramesh as his replacements.

Chandok, after returning on Saturday, submitted a complaint on basis of which an FIR was registered against the suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison with intent to commit an offence) and 381 (theft committed by clerk or servant in respect of any property in possession of master or employer) at the Sector 40 police station, they said.

Police said Meher, who was engaged in some work in her room with her earphones on, had closed the door and did not get to know about the incident. When she came out of her room, she found out that Ananya was lying unconscious on the bed in another room and the maids were missing. She immediately alerted her parents.

“Jeevika had furnished a Nepalese document as her identity proof to the couple but it was found to be fake after police contacted Nepalese authorities. No documents were submitted by Arpita and Ramesh,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

He also said, “The couple had contacted a woman -- Laxmi, 40 -- from Delhi’s Defence Colony to hire a cook. She had given the contact details of Ramesh. However, as the family didn’t hire him permanently, Ramesh later recommended the two maids for the house chores. They were hired.

The crime seems to be well planned, said the senior police officer.

Police did not find Laxmi suspicious after interrogation. “She has been working for her owner for 25 years,” added the officer.

Kuldeep Dahiya, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 40 police station, said an investigation is underway. “There are no CCTV cameras in the house or its vicinity. The main entrance to the locality also does not have a camera. Police are trying to trace the trio,” he said.

This is the second such incident in Gurugram in 20 days, said the police. On February 8 this year, a maid -- Arti, 25, also a native of Nepal -- drugged her owner’s wife and two daughters inside their residence in Sector 10A and decamped with valuables worth several lakhs with the help of four male aides.

