Gurugram: 30-day time for home owners to rectify property tax details, says MCG

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is sending reassessment notices to building owners across the city and has given them a month’s time to raise claims and objections against incorrect property tax details, said officials on Sunday.

In November last year, a private consultant of the civic body had completed the property tax survey and the number of buildings falling within the ambit of the MCG rose to 503,647 from around 370,000 in the year 2019.

Over the past week, officials said that MCG has started serving reassessment notices to owners of 503,000 properties for the 2022-23 financial year. The owners need to check if their property details are accurate or if the surveyor has incorrectly assessed details.

“If owners have any kind of claims or objections related to the property tax details in the reassessment notices, they can get it rectified by visiting the Haryana Property Management System (PMS) portal within a month’s time. In case they fail to make the necessary amendments within 30 days of the notice, then it will be deemed that the tax fixed by the MCG on their respective properties is correct and they are ready to make payments based on it,” said MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja.

MCG officials also cautioned that during the survey, if any property owner has suppressed any kind of information or given false information, then a double penalty will be imposed in such cases. For example, if an owner saved ₹10,000 by withholding accurate details of the property, then he or she is liable to pay a penalty of ₹20,000 to the civic body.

According to MCG officials, details of all the properties have been updated on the PMS portal.

“A resident can search his or her property by their name or mobile number even if they do not possess a property ID number. A building owner can register his or her objection by clicking on the ‘raise objection’ column on the portal. The said property can also be searched through a map on the portal. All details such as property ID, owner’s name, colony, address, landmark, property type, ownership type, category and property area are available on the website,” said MCG’s public relations officer (PRO) SS Rohilla.

Money collected through property tax is MCG’s main source of revenue and around 70 percent of its revenue is derived from it. The civic body collects anywhere between ₹250 to ₹450 crore every financial year through property tax.

Officials also clarified that the 503,647 properties do not include areas falling in Sectors 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 70, 99, 102, 103, 106, 107, 108, 109, 112, 113, 114, and 115 located near the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and the Dwarka Expressway that were added to MCG’s jurisdiction by the Haryana government last year as the property tax survey was already underway.

