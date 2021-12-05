Gurugram: 300 teams to monitor int’l travellers from high-risk countries

In the wake of rising concerns over new Covid variant Omicron, officials from the district health department on Sunday said that they are closely monitoring international travellers from 12 high-risk countries entering the district and have deployed 300 rapid response teams (RRTs) for the purpose. The officials said that around 2,400 international travellers entered the district last week, of which 553 were from the high-risk nations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 12 high-risk countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival, including Covid-19 testing, are the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said, “On Saturday, 131 international travellers arrived with two from high-risk countries. They are all under quarantine and our team is monitoring them. All precautions are being taken and advisories have also been released.”

Of 300 RRTs, 180 teams will focus on urban areas and 120 on rural areas, the officials said, adding that the teams will be checking the status of testing of these people, and whether they are under home isolation or not, among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The health department this week will also conduct a meeting with hotel operators and multinational companies in the district to make them aware about the compliance to the prescribed guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has asked all the districts to increase testing as many states have started reporting cases of Omicron variant. On Sunday, Delhi reported its first case of Omicron variant of Covid-19.

“All the districts have been asked to ramp up their daily testing numbers and ensure that Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is being followed by people strictly,” said a senior health official, who did not wish to be named.

Oon Sunday, Gurugram reported nine fresh cases of Covid-19, while 12 patients recovered from the disease, according to the state government data. The active Covid-19 case tally in the district now stands at 78, of which 69 are under home isolation and nine patients are hospitalised, the officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, 6,554 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the district with 1,241 being given the first dose and 5,313 the second dose. So far, over 3.90 million doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in Gurugram, the officials said.