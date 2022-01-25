Gurugram: 31-year-old man arrested for assaulting wife with dumbbell on road

Police arrested a 31-year-old man on Sunday for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife with a dumbbell rod on a road near Umang Bhargav Chowk in Gurugram Sector 10, said officials.

The victim, Sunaina Singh, 23, suffered serious head injuries and a fracture in her left hand during the attack on Saturday evening. She was taken to a private hospital in Sector 10 and is undergoing treatment, police said on Monday.

An FIR was registered against the husband, Ajit Singh, under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) at the Sector 10 police station on Sunday evening.

Police launched a probe and arrested Ajit near Himgiri Chowk in Sector 10 on Sunday evening and sent him to judicial custody that night, said the officials.

According to the victim, she was walking towards her house in Basai Enclave from her office near Umang Bhargav Chowk, when Ajit suddenly came on her way and hit her multiple times in quick succession. “By the time passersby could understand what was happening, he had hit me with a dumbbell rod at least eight to 10 times on the head and other body parts. I fell unconscious and don’t remember anything after that,” Sunaina told police over the phone.

She also said that the couple has been living separately for almost eight months following a discord between them. “I filed a divorce petition with the prayer to give custody of our seven-year-old daughter to me. Ajit did not let me bring my child with me,” Sunaina said, adding that there has not been much development in the divorce case so far and the next hearing was scheduled for April this year.

Police have also recovered the dumbbell used to assault Sunaina from the spot. “The suspect revealed during interrogation that he had stopped Sunaina to talk about a reconciliation, but it turned into a heated argument, and he assaulted her with the dumbbell rod,” said a police officer privy to the case, requesting anonymity.

The officer also said that Ajit was carrying the dumbbell rod, which was nearly 2kg, inside his jacket.

Naveen Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 10 police station, said that the assault was a fallout of their marital dispute. “Further investigation is underway,” Kumar said.