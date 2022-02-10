Gurugram: 5-year-old girl hit by speeding car; critical, says police

A five-year-old girl was critically injured after she was hit by a speeding car and dragged for several metres in Sector-10A, police said on Thursday. The minor is battling for her life in the ICU of a private hospital in Sector 38, while the accused woman who was at the wheels of the car bearing a Haryana registration number, is yet to be arrested, police said.

The father of the girl told police that his daughter was standing on a side of the road near Sector-10A community centre around 10am on Tuesday, when the accident took place.

The girl, identified as Muskaan Kumari, has been unconscious since the accident and also had to undergo a surgery. “She received grievous head injuries. Her head came under the car and she got dragged. Her situation is extremely critical,” said Vinod Uraon, 35, the father of the girl.

Uraon, a native of Godda in Jharkhand, said he works as a daily wager near the community centre. He said that his contractor had paid a major chunk of hospital bills till now.

The grieving father alleged that a woman was driving the car. “She had come out of the car but didn’t bother to help and kept crying. We rushed Muskaan to the hospital with the help of bystanders at the spot. I have provided the car’s registration number to the police,” Uraon said.

On the basis of Uraon’s complaint, police registered an FIR against the car driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (punishment for acting rashly or negligently so as to endanger human life) at the Sector-10 police station on Wednesday night.

Police said they had learnt that the car is owned by the accused woman’s husband, who is a senior paramilitary officer. The car owner’s details are being gathered and he will be served a notice in accordance with legal procedures. More information about the accused will also be gathered, police added.

Investigating officer Anil Kumar said a detailed probe in the case is underway. “CCTV camera footage would be scanned and all necessary action would be taken,” he said.