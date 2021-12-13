Gurugram: 7 booked for snatching 2 lakh from store manager, suspects on the run

Police booked seven persons on Saturday for allegedly snatching ₹2 lakh and assaulting the manager of an automobile company store in Sushant Lok Phase 1 on December 8, said officials on Sunday.

The manager — identified as Abhishek Singh, 30 — was returning home in Gurugram’s Islampur village on December 8 when a group of men intercepted him and hit him with a hammer.

The victim said on Saturday that he was returning home after collecting a payment of ₹2 lakh from a person (details not shared) in Sector 71 around 7pm on December 8, when two men — identified as Vishvas alias Vishu, and Hitesh alias Tillu — and five other unidentified persons intercepted him and hit him near the Fazilpur crossing. “They hit a hammer on my head, and I collapsed. When the suspects saw that some passersby were coming to my rescue, they snatched ₹2 lakh and a cellphone from me and fled the spot,” Singh said.

Passersby took the victim to the Civil Hospital in Gurugram Sector 10, and informed the police about the incident. When a police team from the Badshahpur police station reached the hospital, Singh was not in a condition to record his statement. On the basis of a complaint filed by Singh, a case was registered against the seven suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon),149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object),323 (assault) and 379B (snatching with force) at the Badshahpur police station on Saturday. No arrests have been made in the case so far.

Dinkar (goes by first name), station house officer (SHO) of Badshahpur police station, said, “We have formed police teams to arrest all the absconding suspects, and investigate all the angles in the case.”