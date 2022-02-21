Gurugram: Ahata runs without valid licence from excise dept, 4 booked

A joint team comprising the police, officials of the excise department and the chief minister’s flying squad raided an ahata (drinking place) allegedly being operated without an excise licence beyond permissible hours in Sushant Lok opposite Vyapar Kendra on Saturday night. The manager was arrested at the spot, said police, but released later on bail.

The police and excise officers said they had received complaints regarding violation of rules at the ahata for the past few months, following which a special team was formed to raid ahatas in Sushant Lok. Police booked four persons, including the owner of the liquor vend adjacent to the drinking place.

Inderjeet Yadav, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) with the chief minister’s flying squad, said, “We formed a joint team and raided the spot. Over 50 persons were attending a party on the premises. We asked for the owner of the place, but he was not available and the manager told us that they had the necessary permissions,” he said.

Yadav said when asked to show the requite permits from the excise department, he could not do so, following which the team stopped the music and asked people to leave.

Police said they arrested Gopal Kumar Yadav, the cashier who also managed the operations of the drinking place. “During questioning, he revealed that they paid ₹10,600 per day to the liquor vend owner to run the operations,” said Anil Kumar, station house officer of the Sector 29 police station.

Kumar said the ahata had been operational for the last four months. “We have taken important documents from the ahata into our possession,” he said.

Excise officials said they will send details of the violations to the Panchkula headquarters and prepare a report to cancel the liquor licence of the liquor vend for breach of trust. A senior excise official said such incidents cause revenue loss to the department and they will take strict action against the licence holder.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON