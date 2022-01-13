Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gurugram: Air pistols stolen from vehicle of two professional shooters
gurugram news

Gurugram: Air pistols stolen from vehicle of two professional shooters

Station house officer of Gurugram City police station Ved Pal said it was inconclusive if the shooters were targeted by a thak-thak gang
Annu Raj Singh (10m Air Pistol): The 28-year-old shooter hails from Uttar Pradesh, but has kept Faridabad (Haryana) as her shooting base. She won the quota place by winning silver medal in the world cup held in Fort Benning, USA, in 2011. She became the first-ever Indian women pistol shooter to earn Olympic berth.
Published on Jan 13, 2022 02:55 AM IST
ByDebashish Karmakar

Police said an unknown suspect allegedly stole two air pistols and a pair of shooting glasses from a vehicle in which two professional shooters were travelling in Sadar Bazaar on Monday afternoon.

Police said the suspect distracted one of the victims by scattering 10 notes on the road beside the car.

Police registered an FIR under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code was in connection with the theft on the basis of one of the shooters-- Vinay Rathee’s--written complaint.

Rathee (20) is a resident of New Amanpura in Gurugram while his friend Sagar Bhargava (18) is from Khedi Gaon, Gurugram.

Rathee said that he, Bhargava and Bhargava’s sister Megha were returning home after practising at a shooting range in Bhondsi when the incident took place.

Rathee said that he is a pre-national level shooter while Bhargava is a national-level shooter.

“Bhargava was driving the car. He stopped at a cellphone shop with his sister to purchase a cellphone cover. The shopkeeper asked him to move the car away from the shop so I drove it away,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Rathee said that someone then knocked on the car’s window and pointed to some money on the road.

“I opened the door to find eight or nine 10 currency notes strewn on the road. I started picking them up thinking Bhargava may have dropped them. Within 20 seconds, the man opened the rear door, picked up two bags on the rear seat containing our pistols and fled. We realised that the pistols were stolen after several minutes,” he said.

Rathee claimed that both pistols were Swiss-manufactured and worth at least 4 lakh, while the glasses cost around 50,000.

Gurugram City police station SHO Ved Pal said it was inconclusive if the shooters were targeted by a thak-thak gang. “We are gathering CCTV camera footage to identify the suspect. An investigation is going on,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Delhi temperature
National Youth Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP