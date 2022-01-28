Gurugram and Faridabad witness 2,584 mishaps in factories in five years: Survey

The two districts of Gurugram and Faridabad in Haryana witnessed 2,584 accidents in automotive factories in the past five years, revealed a report released by Safe In India (SII), a city-based NGO, on Wednesday.

According to the report, most of the workers lost their fingers and in some cases their hands while working on machines like power press, shearing machines and others. Most of the affected workers were contractual workers with a minimum salary, it added.

Gurugram witnessed 305 such accidents in 2022-21, 316 in 2022-20, 457 in 2020-19, 488 in 2019-18, and 544 in 2018-17, the report said. Faridabad recorded the remaining mishaps.

The report, however, said that there has been a dip in the number of accidents in the past two years.

The SII report released on Wednesday stated that 92% of the injured workers are from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Orissa.

The survey revealed that 70% of the workers were on a contractual basis, and had little or no legal documentation. Most of the injured are aged less than 30 years and have a salary of less ₹10,000, it said.

According to the data, more than 60% of the workers lost their hands and a large number of them lost one to two fingers in such accidents. Another finding by the study said that the majority of the workers got their ESIC e-pehchan cards only after the accident, and not on the day of joining their jobs, as the ESIC regulations require. However, if these workers had the card, they could have availed the required medical facilities with its help.

All the insured people whose Aadhaar numbers are linked to the IP numbers at the time of registration or subsequently are issued e-Pehchan cards by the employers, which can be used as permanent identity cards for availing medical benefits till the eligibility for medical benefit exists.

The report said that 93% of the injured workers in Gurugram have been working for original equipment manufacturers of top two companies. 22% percent accidents happened in large numbers of units, and this problem is not only an issue at small firms, it said.

Sandeep Sachdeva, co-founder and CEO of SII Foundation, said, “All we need is the boards of the auto industry’s top 10 brands to think more about the workers who contribute immensely to their profits, and their productivity once a quarter. They should come together to form a joint action group with SIAM and ACMA.”

The city-based trade union leaders, meanwhile, said that there was a need for the auto companies to realise that “this was a serious problem and it creates a support system for them”. “Most of these workers are contractual. There are several legal loopholes, which are used to deny compensation. Due to long legal processes, workers lose interest in getting justice,” said SL Prajapati, secretary of CITU, Gurugram.