Gurugram: Assistant sub inspector suspended for brutally assaulting man

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at Sadar police station was suspended on the charges of allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old man, who is currently undergoing treatment for multiple fractures sustained in the attack at a hospital in Sector 38, said police.

The victim has been identified as Mayank Singh Tomar. His family alleged the ASI damaged the car he was travelling in and threatened him of dire consequences. Police said they have booked the ASI under sections 323 (assault) and 325 (Punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.) of the IPC at Sadar police station.

Satpal Singh Tomar, Mayank’s father, said his son works as a nursing staff at a private hospital in Sector 38. On Tuesday late night, Tomar was returning home after completing his shift.

“He had parked his car on Jharsa Road. He accidentally hit another car parked on the road while reversing his vehicle, following which a group of police officials started abusing him. He apologised and agreed to pay for the damage to the car, which was not even visible. Assistant sub-inspector Gyanendra got iron rods and sticks, along with four others, and brutally assaulted my son,” said Tomar in his complaint.

Tomar said his son collapsed on the spot and was taken to the hospital. “He has received multiple fractures on both sides of his jaw and ear bones have also been severely injured. He is still undergoing treatment,” he said.

Aman Yadav , assistant commissioner of police, Sadar police station, said they received a complaint on Tuesday and took action against the ASI on the same day. “There is a zero-tolerance for such behaviour in our department. Strict action is taken against any official found involved in such activities,” said Yadav.

The family members of the victim are demanding that the four other policemen, who were also present at the spot, be booked and be made to pay for the medical expenses and the damage to the car. “We are waiting for my son to recover and get discharge from the hospital. We will file another complaint as the policemen were in an inebriated state when they reached the spot,” said Tomar.

Yadav said they are conducting investigation and are checking CCTV cameras at the spot to understand the sequence of the incident.

Despite repeated communications, ASI Gyanendra did not respond to messages seeking a comment.

