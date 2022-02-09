Gurugram: Bank executive arrested for abusing, assaulting woman in autorickshaw

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly abused and assaulted by a co-passenger when they were travelling in a shared autorickshaw near Sector 46 on Monday evening after she asked him to stop smoking.

Police said the woman was bleeding profusely after the assault and was taken to a private hospital.

According to the police, the suspect, who works in a private bank, was travelling in the auto-rickshaw along with his colleague. The victim, who works in a private hospital in Sector 51, boarded the auto and asked the man to stop smoking but he did not pay heed. The victim pulled out the cigarette from his mouth and thew it out.

“The suspect got furious and started hitting the woman. He hit her on the face, chest, stomach and hands. The driver then called the police control room, “ said Rahul Dev, station house officer of Sector 50 police station.

Dev said the woman was taken to a hospital and the autorickshaw driver informed her husband about the incident.

“We arrested the suspect from the spot. He is a resident of Ballabhgarh in Faridabad and was returning home from his office,” said the police officer.

A case under sections 323 (assault), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the suspect at Sector 50 police station. He was later granted bail, said police.