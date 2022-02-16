Gurugram building collapse: Four committees formed to probe cause visit spot

Five days after multiple ceilings of Tower D in Chintels Paradiso condominium collapsed, killing two people, four teams from the district administration, district town planner, and police visited the site and collected more samples of the construction material used in the building to discover what caused the incident.

However, no team, except the department of town and country planning (DTCP), which filed its report on Sunday, has filed a report yet.

The Scene of Crime team from Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Madhuban, Karnal, on Tuesday collected samples of concrete, iron bars, cement and other material again, to check the strength and quality of raw material used in the construction. Experts were roped in by the district administration, DTCP and police to do so as well, said police.

According to DTCP’s preliminary probe, repair work in the sixth-floor apartment led to multiple ceilings below it collapsing, but the exact nature of the repair work was not clear yet, as mere flooring work could not damage the entire structure, said RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement.

The first FIR in the case was filed on Thursday on a complaint by the husband of one of the victims of the tragedy. Bhath said that the second FIRin the case, naming all the directors of Chintels India Limited, Ashok Solomon, chairman of the Chintels India Ltd, the structure engineer, architect and the contractor, was registered on Sunday after their report was filed, and the FSL report, which will take at least 60 days, will play a key role in ascertaining what exactly led to the collapse.

Police said their teams also visited the building on Tuesday and recorded more statements of the victims who are residents of Tower D.

Hem Mishra, a resident of the fifth floor in Tower D, said that his wife and two children were in the apartment when the incident took place and are still traumatised. “As soon as my wife heard the noise, she went to the balcony and asked people, who had also come out to their balconies, what was happening. All residents decided to rush out of the building as quickly as possible. She took both our children and ran to the ground floor via the staircase. My younger son is down with a high fever since the day he witnessed the collapse and is unable to sleep at night,” he said.

Rajeev Kumar Yadav, assistant commissioner of police, Udyog Vihar, who is leading the SIT formed by the police commissioner, said that they have recorded statements of the victims who were directly affected due to the collapse, as well as the witnesses. “Our aim is to make the case stronger so that the suspects can be brought to court at the earliest. We are preparing all the documents related to the case,” he said.

