Gurugram: Cancel board exams for classes 5 & 8, demand students, parents

Hundreds of students and their parents staged a protest at Leisure Valley in Sector 29 on Sunday to press their demands for the cancellation of the board examinations the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) announced for the students of classes 5 and 8, irrespective of the board of education their schools are affiliated to.

The government came out with a notification on January 18 to amend the Right to Education Act and appointed SCERT, Haryana, as the academic authority to hold board exams for classes 5 and 8. The SCERT in turn entrusted the BSEH with the task of holding exams for the two classes through a letter on January 28. The BSEH in its letter to district education officers on February 4 directed that all schools must register with the board by February 15 for holding exams for Class 8 in March this year. The board decided not to conduct exams for Class 5 this year.

Parents claimed that the upcoming board exams are based on a new syllabus and it will be difficult for students to prepare, given that they are already struggling with learning gaps due to classes mostly being held offline over the past two years. Parents emphasised that a knowledge-based study pattern would be more helpful rather than an exam-based study pattern.

Bearing placards which read “No boards for classes 8 and 5”, parents of students studying in schools affiliated to CISCE, CBSE and IB boards said the government order to hold board examinations was completely against the rules.

On February 9, school associations filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking a stay on the state government’s order. The first hearing was held on February 10, and the next hearing on the matter is scheduled for April 4, 2022. Meanwhile, the state government has asked all government and private schools to register themselves with the Haryana board to conduct exams for classes 5 and 8 by February 20. The CBSE and CISCE boards have already expressed their opposition to the Haryana government’s decision.

The BSEH syllabus differs from what is being taught in many schools.

Sudhir Sachdeva, the father of a 13-year-old, said after nearly two years of schools remaining shut, children are already struggling to overcome learning gaps. “A new board exam is creating more stress rather than helping children bridge this gap. Many did not have digital access to classrooms, or have been struggling with hybrid teaching. There is so much these children have already had to adapt to. A new board exam at this time brings unnecessary pressure. The BSEH syllabus differs from the syllabi being taught in many schools. Our children are not familiar with this syllabus and it is unfair to expect them to prepare in a little over a month,” he said.

Parents said they want more clarity on how the board examinations that the state government is so keen on organising will facilitate children for the next academic milestone of Class 10 board exams.

“It deeply affects the future of our children. We request that their education be simplified and streamlined so that they are able to move to career paths that will make them true assets to the nation. Most importantly, children have seen so much uncertainty, loss, isolation and fear in the last two years that they are not in the best socio-emotional state for learning,” said Anuradha Priyadarshini, another parent.

Colonel Pratap Singh, president of Haryana Progressive School Conference and chairman of CCA School, said parents were left with no option than to protest and raise their demand. “The government has announced board exams all of a sudden, which is not right. They will have to take back their decision,” he said.

Parents have started an online signature campaign ‘Appeal Against Holding Class 8 Board Examination By Haryana State Government 2021-2022’ and nearly 14,000 people have signed the petition.

Despite repeated attempts, the district education officer did not respond to mails and messages seeking a comment.

