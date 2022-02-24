Gurugram: Civic body forms task force to promote use of e-autos

The commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) formed an eight-member special task force during a Project Parivartan review meeting on Wednesday to manage the transition from conventional autorickshaws to e-autos in the city.

Project Parivartan aims to promote the use of e-autorickshaws in the city by replacing diesel and petrol autos, in accordance with a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order which states that diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years cannot ply in the NCR.

The task force includes Vaishali Sharma, additional commissioner, MCG, Vishram Kumar Meena, additional deputy commissioner, Gurugram, Ravindra Tomar, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, and representatives from e-auto companies and others.

Officials said in the meeting it was decided that a camp will be organised on March 10 in which auto drivers can apply for new e-autos by exchanging their old autos.

Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, commissioner, MCG, also asked the officials from the transport department to provide a list of diesel autos that are over 10 years old and petrol autos over 15 years old.

“Clear instructions have been given by the chief minister of Haryana that these vehicles will not ply on the roads after March 31. The police department will identify these vehicles and ensure that they do not ply on roads after the said date. On March 10, a special camp will be organised to finalise the details of this transfer,” said Ahuja.

Sanjeev Singla, joint commissioner, has been made the nodal officer for the scrap facility, charging station facility and e-auto related works. Apart from this, to facilitate the auto owners, a single-window system will be started in Sector 42 corporation office.

“All the joint commissioners will hold a meeting with the heads of the auto stands and municipal councillors and make them aware of the project changes. Bank representatives will facilitate loans to autorickshaw owners,” added the MCG commissioner.

Officials said autorickshaw owners will also be given a subsidy from the MCG and scrap money.

The commissioner also directed officials present in the meeting to instruct petrol pump operators to set up charging stations.

On Sunday, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar interacted with representatives of the Haryana auto driver association and said that air pollution, a big issue in Gurugram, had led to the launch of Project Parivartan.