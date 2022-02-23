Gurugram civic body likely to allocate more for health, sanitation in new budget

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) budget allocation for health and sanitation in the 2022-23 fiscal is likely to see a sharp increase, while funding for roads and sports is likely to see a major drop, said officials privy to the matter on Tuesday.

The draft 2022-23 budget of the MCG will be discussed in its upcoming House meeting at John Hall in Civil Lines on Thursday. Following the House’s inputs and approval, the final draft will be sent to the Haryana urban local bodies (ULB) for approval.

“The proposed budget would be based on reality and development. In the 2022-23 fiscal, funds would be set in accordance with the actual sum the MCG is likely to earn or spend, rather than setting aside inflated figures. I have directed officials and councillors to ensure the proposed budget is approved swiftly so that grants from the government are made available on time,” said Madhu Azad, mayor, MCG.

According to MCG officials in the know, around ₹570 crore is likely to be reserved in the next fiscal for health and sanitation services. ₹299 crore were allocated for health and sanitation services in the 2021-22 fiscal.

Similarly, funds for repairing and maintenance of water supply are likely to see a four-fold increase this time from ₹5.25 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal.

“Funds for health and sanitation have doubled due to MCG shifting its focus on initiating measures that can help clear a large volume of the 2.5 million tonnes of legacy waste lying at the Bandhwari landfill. Further, MCG has now fully taken supply of arterial water lines from Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) due to which there is a four-fold increase in sums for it,” said a senior MCG official privy to the matter.

In contrast, the allocation of funds for roads, and sports is likely to take a major dip for the upcoming fiscal.

According to MCG officials privy to the matter, the allocation of funds for roads is likely to be reduced from ₹185 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal to around ₹55 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal. Similarly, the funding for sports is proposed to be cut from ₹101.50 crore to around ₹60 crore.

“The allotment of funds for roads for the 2022-23 fiscal has been decided in accordance with the actual sum that was spent in the 2021-22 fiscal. With regards to sports, we have allocated nearly double the funds spent in 2021-22 fiscal to account for the construction of Wazirabad sports stadium which may commence later this year,” said another senior MCG official privy to the matter.

Overall, officials said that MCG has estimated a revenue of around ₹3,000 crore for the 2022-23 fiscal against ₹4,899 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal. Similarly, around ₹2,700 crore is likely to be reserved for expenditure for the 2022-23 fiscal against ₹2,538 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal.

Officials clarified that due to reservation of ₹2,000 crore for stamp duty, including arrears in the 2021-22 fiscal, the revenue is around ₹1,900 crore higher compared to the 2022-23 fiscal. For the upcoming fiscal, MCG has decided to reserve only around ₹500 crore for revenue from stamp duty.

