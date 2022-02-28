Gurugram civic body to construct network of roads at Sector 38, say officials
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will construct a network of roads in Sector 38, connecting key stretches such as the CH Bakhtawar Singh Road and the Netaji Subhas Marg, said a communiqué issued by the civic body on Sunday.
The construction of the internal roads will cost MCG around ₹2.14 crore, said sources. In addition to this, the civic body is also carrying out tile work in various parks across Sector 38 for a cumulative cost of ₹1.40 crore.
Both these projects were inaugurated by Gurugram mayor Madhu Azad in the presence of local ward councillor Hemant Kumar and other senior MCG officials.
“MCG is working expeditiously towards providing better civic amenities to the citizens. Instructions have been given to the officers to ensure that the development works are done within the stipulated timeframe and make sure that good quality construction materials are used. The citizens of Sector 38 will hugely benefit from the two projects,” said Azad.
Sector 38 is strategically located with one end meeting Rajiv Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, while another intersects with the Netaji Subhas Marg. In between these two junctions lie the CH Bakhtawar Singh Road, which too is heavily accessed by commuters.
The CH Bakhtawar Singh Road is susceptible to waterlogging during the monsoon season, often triggering traffic jams at Rajiv Chowk and Bakhtawar Chowk.
According to MCG officials, at least 12,000 vehicles pass through Sector 38. Some roads have been revamped to ensure that vehicles can be diverted through the arterial roads during the peak monsoon season.
