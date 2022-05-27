Gurugram civic body to repair shoddy community centres

Fifty-seven of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) 63 community centres in the city have several infrastructure problems, a survey conducted by the civic body showed on Thursday.

The remaining six are still under construction, the report said, adding that three of the 57 that are in a better condition than the others have either been recently constructed or renovated.

MCG officials said they started surveying the community centres in January and completed the process earlier this month.

According to the report, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times, the deficiencies found in the community centres include poor workmanship, incomplete work, non-availability of electricity, lights, security guards, broken toilets, windows, doors, boundary walls, damp walls, encroachment, and buildings on the verge of collapse.

To be sure, community centres hold major importance for residents of the city, who use the buildings and grounds to host affordable weddings, functions, gatherings as well as religious events, besides other community events in the neighbourhood. Indoor and outdoor sports competitions such as chess, table tennis, badminton are also held here.

The MCG owns and operates a community centre in each residential sector under its jurisdiction in Gurugram except in 16 areas located near Dwarka Expressway and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) that it took over in 2020.

According to officials, 51 of the community centres are maintained by the Gurugram civic body and 12 by the respective residents’ welfare associations.

Acknowledging that officials were not maintaining community centres and their condition is not “up to the mark”, not “befitting their needs” and in dire need of attention, MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja on Monday appointed additional commissioner Amardeep Singh as the nodal officer for ensuring proper upkeep of all community centres while also holding all joint commissioners accountable for the centres’ condition in their respective divisions. Ahuja also appointed superintending engineer Radhey Shyam as the nodal officer for technical support.

“The operation and maintenance of community centres (are) not up to (the) mark. The issues of workmanship, deployment of watchmen, incomplete works, non-availability of lights etc., are reported… From the above, it is (clear) that the MCG functionaries accountable for all (the upkeep) are not paying heed to it,” said Ahuja in an internal order.

Ahuja also directed MCG’s executive engineers to take remedial measures and submit an action taken report to the nodal officers regarding each community centre.

The MCG commissioner added that a review meeting on the matter will be held on June 4.

Last month, MCG chief engineer TL Sharma had said that community centres across the city were in poor condition and not maintained properly.

To overcome this, he had said that the MCG is planning to outsource the upkeep of 16 community centres to private agencies on a trial basis.

“The 12 RWAs are only getting a nominal sum from the MCG for the upkeep of community centres,” said Dhruv Bansal, spokesperson, Gurgaon Citizens Council (GCC), an umbrella body of all RWAs in the city.

“The MCG needs to allocate them proper funds so that the buildings can be renovated and upgraded and subsequently maintained,” he added.

Bansal added that the advantage of nodal officers is that there will be direct accountability.

