Gurugram civic body to revive two ponds to prevent waterlogging on key stretches

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is in the process of rejuvenating two ponds in the city with an aim to prevent waterlogging on key stretches and to also aid in recharging the groundwater level, said officials on Monday.

The key stretches in the city that face waterlogging problems are Old Railway Road, New Railway Road and Sohna Road among others. Both the ponds are less than 300 metres away from these major roads.

The MCG has floated tenders to develop drainage channels, a non-concretised footpath and a boundary wall at a pond in Sector 12; and lay a box type stormwater drain and construct a revenue road leading to a pond in Bhondsi village.

According to the officials, the civic body wants to redevelop these ponds ahead of the monsoon season this year, so that the rainwater from surrounding areas could be channelled to it and help in mitigating localised waterlogging.

The pond in Sector 12 -- locally known as the Dronacharya pond -- is located in the Subhash Nagar area, right between the New Railway Road and Old Railway Road. During December 2021 and this January, the MCG officials excavated and cleaned silt and debris, and remove sewerage water from the four-metre-deep pond spread across six acres.

“A pond is rejuvenated in four key stages. First is to desilt and clean it, the next is to build a boundary wall around it to prevent encroachment, third step is to redevelop the drainage channels and path leading to the pond, and the last is to cultivate native vegetation in the area,” said Subhash Yadav, district forest officer (DFO), who is also the nodal officer for MCG’s environment and sustainability wing.

Yadav said the MCG has completed the first stage works -- cleaning and desilting -- on the Sector 12 pond, and is moving to the next stage of the project.

“Rejuvenation of the two ponds are part of our bigger project, which is to revive 72 ponds across the city before the monsoon season this year. For each pond, we are trying to ensure that the measures are not cost-intensive, could be done in quickly, and minimal usage of concrete,” Yadav added.

Regarding the Bhondsi pond, Yadav said that the civic body is constructing a box type stormwater drain, which could channel rainwater collected on Sohna Road towards the pond, and redevelop the revenue road leading to it in an inclined manner so that the rainwater naturally gravitates towards the pond. Spread across two acres, Sohna road is just 200 metres away from the pond.

The work on ground on the Sector 12 pond is underway, Yadav said, adding the rejuvenating process for the Bhondsi pond will start by February.

Apart from resolving localised waterlogging related issues, the MCG officials said that the rejuvenation of ponds in the city is aimed to keep the declining groundwater level on check.

According to data of the district agriculture department, the city’s groundwater level has declined from 33.2 metres in 2018 to 38.7 metres in March 2021.

