Gurugram: Cops probe demat accounts of BSF officer involved in 150 crore fraud

Police on Friday said that they were scanning demat accounts of the Border Security Force (BSF) deputy commandant who was arrested with three others this week for allegedly duping owners of four construction firms by awarding them fake contracts to carry out work on the National Security Guard (NSG) campus in Manesar.

Police said four other people allegedly involved in the ₹150-crore fraud were on the run and teams had been formed to arrest them from Punjab and Haryana.

Police said the deputy commandant, Praveen Yadav, masterminded the fraud, posed as an IPS officer posted to National Security Guard (NSG), Manesar, and claimed to provide construction contracts for various work on the campus. Police confirmed that Praveen was actually on deputation at NSG, Manesar, for three years till May 2021, and misused his ID card to gain access to the campus after his tenure was over. He was in charge of fencing, solar plants and other construction-related work while he was posted to NSG.

The NSG is part of the Indian special forces under the ministry of home affairs.

According to police, Praveen allegedly duped four owners of city-based construction firms by providing them with letters of intent and copies of fake tender contracts and also made them deposit money in an account with a private bank, in the name of “Office of GC (Garrison), Station HQ, NSG, Manesar”, on the pretext that it was earnest money for tender allocation. Police identified the other suspects as Praveen’s wife Mamta Yadav, sister Ritu Raj Yadav and his friend Dinesh Kumar.

Police said Yadav would show his identity card, photograph, designation and visit the campus on multiple occasions with the contractors to win their trust. “He would present his NSG identity card with his photograph and designation as group commander. The contractors believed him as it is not possible to enter the NSG campus without being posted there, and all the security officials knew him,” said Sangwan, adding that he forged NSG seals to issue the allotment letters.

Police said the contractors have complained against eight people in total, including Praveen’s father and brother-in-law, who are on the run.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said Praveen had opened demat accounts. “We are scanning his accounts to get exact details of transactions he made. Also, we are scanning other accounts he opened in his relatives’ names to trace the money,” he said.

Sangwan said Praveen rented a house in Zirakpur, Punjab, withdrew some cash and kept it at the house.

He hired a housekeeper but he was not aware of the cash in the house.

“Praveen was planning to flee the country but had applied for premature retirement from the BSF and was waiting for his relieving letter as he wanted his pension. The process took time, due to which his plan got delayed and he was arrested,” he said.

Sangwan said Praveen’s sister Ritu’s husband, an assistant commandant posted to NSG, Manesar, is also under the scanner, and is on the run. “We expect to recover more cash from their possession,” he said.

NSG and BSF could not be reached for comment despite multiple attempts.

