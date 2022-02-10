Gurugram: Domestic help robs employer’s family of cash and valuables

A 25-year-old woman, who started working as a domestic help for a family at Sector 10-A hardly six months ago, and her four accomplices allegedly fled with jewellery, cash, and other valuables after serving juice laced with sedatives to her employers and taking them hostage inside their residence on Tuesday evening, police said on Thursday.

Police said searches are on to trace the woman, who hails from Nepal, and her four male accomplices.

Police said the owner of the house works with the merchant navy and is currently at sea.

The merchant navy’s 45-year-old wife Sumita (goes by single name) and their two daughters aged 19 and 14 lived on the top-floor of their three-storey house while a couple lived on rent on the first floor, said police.

Police said though the incident took place on Tuesday evening, it came to light only after Sumita and her daughters gained consciousness. The following morning, she raised an alarm from the window of the bedroom, which was locked from outside, to alert her neighbours.

Based on the complaint filed by Sumita, an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 381 (committing theft being a clerk or servant) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Sector-10 police station on Wednesday night, said police.

According to the FIR, Sumita asked the domestic help to serve her juice after she came to work around 5pm on Tuesday. Sumita told police that the help served them juice spiked with sedatives and allowed entry to her four male accomplices into the house when she and her daughters started feeling drowsy.

She also alleged that the suspects attempted to strangle her while demanding to hand over jewellery and valuables in house.

The five suspects allegedly decamped with gold ornaments worth several lakhs of rupees, ₹ 50,000 cash, several costly watches and two mobile phones from the house, said Sumita in the FIR.

Ishwar Yadav, one the neighbours of the victim family, said that the suspects entered the house around 5.30pm and left at 7pm. He said the suspects had tied the limbs of Sumita and her daughters with clothes and bedsheets.

“They threatened Sumita with a knife to tell where all the valuables are kept. The trio were semi-conscious by that time,” he said quoting the victims.

Yadav said they heard screams on Wednesday morning and were alerted. “The house’s main door was open...they were locked together inside the bedroom. They were..taken to a hospital,” he said adding that the help started working for the family hardly six months ago.

Assistant commissioner of police (city) Rajender Singh said investigation was on to trace the suspects. “Their faces were captured in CCTV cameras installed at the house’s entrance,” he said. Singh said the family had not got the woman’s background verification done with police.