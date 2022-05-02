Gurugram driver dies in school bus-truck collision; 15 students escape unhurt

A 40-year-old school bus driver died and over 15 students escaped unhurt after their speeding school bus rammed a stationary tractor on Sohna Road on Monday morning. The front portion of the bus was damaged, police said.

Police said the driver, identified as Ram Hari Dixit, 45, from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, was severely injured and taken to a private hospital, where he succumbed within a few hours of treatment. Dixit was ferrying students from Sohna to GD Goenka World School when the incident took place around 8.15am.

Umesh Kumar, station house officer of Sohna City police station, said that they received information about the accident within a few minutes and sent a team to the spot. “The driver was injured and was immediately taken to a hospital while the students were shifted to another vehicle. The younger students were traumatised and wanted to return home,” he said.

Police registered a case against the tractor driver under sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way), 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code at Sohna City police station based on a complaint by Rahul (identified by his first name), the helper of the bus, who said that there were 15 students and more than 15 staff members on the bus when the incident took place. “The tractor driver had parked the vehicle on the road leading to the accident,” he said.

However, police said the preliminary investigation revealed that the bus driver was speeding, lost control of the vehicle and rammed the stationary tractor parked near GD Goenka University. According to the police, the bus belonged to the school.

One of the school officials who reached the spot after the accident said that all students who were on the bus were unhurt. “The driver was severely injured and died later. The students are safe. We are looking into the matter,” he said on condition of anonymity.

Police said they are verifying the facts before registering a case.

Despite repeated attempts, school authorities did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.

The incident has raised questions regarding the safety and security of school transport services. This is the fourth incident this year wherein a school bus is involved in an accident, said police.

On April 18, a private school’s van allegedly ran over a four-year-old student after he alighted the vehicle near his residence in Shikohpur village at Manesar.

The district administration said that schools’ transport facilities are under the scanner and they have formed four teams to check whether school buses ferrying students are following the norms listed under the Surakshit School Vahan Policy.

Deputy commissioner of Gurugram Nishant Kumar Yadav, meanwhile, said the administration has warned schools found violating transport safety norms of strict action. “Teams are conducting extensive inspection drives across the city to check whether children are travelling safely in school buses and if the drivers are following all guidelines. We will also check the speed governors installed in the buses,” he said.

