Gurugram firms asked to register on MSME portal

The industries department has asked all the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) operating in the city to register on the MSME portals as only those firms, which are registered, will be allowed to function even in the wake of more restrictions that may be imposed if the Covid-19 cases spiral out of control.

Digvijay Singh, joint director of industries, Gurugram said a drive has been launched for the registration of firms on the portal since December 28 and at least 334 firms have registered till now. He added industrial units operating in the state have to compulsorily register in both the online portals.

Singh also said in case curbs are stepped up due to mounting Covid-19 cases, only those firms which are registered with the portal will be allowed to operate.

Currently, the district has 34,855 units registered with the MSME portal, which, according to officials, are operating normally even as some curbs have been imposed due to the rising Covid 19 cases.

The department has also set up a help desk at the district MSME centre at IDC in Sector 16, to facilitate the registration of new and existing firms, said officials.

Singh also said of the 34,855 units, 33,000 units are registered on the Udhyam registration portal of the central government and the remaining are there on the Haryana Udhyam portal of the state government.

According to the department, all the medium.and small units would get the benefit of subsidy and other amenities from the government only if they are registered on these portals. The two portals where the firms have to get registered are udyamregistration.gov.in and harudhyam.edisha.gov.in.