Gurugram flats collapse: Deputy commissioner to meet NBCC Green View developers

The district deputy commissioner (DC) is likely to meet the developer and 40 homeowners of NBCC Green View in Sector 37D, which was deemed unsafe last year after a structural audit by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, on Wednesday. DC Nishant Yadav said he will take a final decision on the matter on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yadav said the residents of Green View condominium have been panicking after multiple ceilings of Tower D in Chintels Paradiso, Sector 109, collapsed, killing two people, on February 10. “The developer NBCC had asked around 100 homeowners to vacate the condominium last yearso that repairs can be carried out on a large scale. We have to ensure that the Chintels incident is not repeated,” he said.

The residents of Green View, who have been staying in the condominium despite the notice to vacate, said that they would move out only after the developer refunded their money.

R Mohanty, president, NBCC Green View Apartment Owners Association, said they have been raising issues with the condominium’s structural safety for the last four years but to no avail. “Only after we raised this matter with the urban housing ministry, a structural audit took place last year.The developer suddenly issued a notice to us to vacate the building last November. Our only demand is the developer refund us early so that we can leave safely,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Randhir Singh, general secretary of the association, said that they were disturbed over the Chintels Paradiso incident and empathised with the victims. “We are also in the same situation and a similar incident can take place anytime in our complex. We request the authorities to take quick action,” he said.

Earlier this month, former DC Yash Garg asked NBCC to submit a concrete plan to the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on the required repairs and the refund demanded by the residents.

RS Bhath, district town planner, said, “The issue pertains to structural safety, and IIT Delhi has already directed the condominium be vacated for the repairs to take place. I have personally visited the society several times, and the DC will take the final decision regarding the reallocation of residents on Wednesday,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON