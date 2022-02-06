Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
gurugram news

Gurugram: Four booked for posting objectionable post on cow slaughter on social media

The four accused uploaded content regarding an incident concerning the remains of dead cattle (cows) in Surajkund recently
Officials said the social media monitoring team of the cyber crime police found inflammatory comments posted on different social media platforms and took note of them. (Representative photo/Shutterstock)
Published on Feb 06, 2022 12:45 AM IST
ByLeena Dhankhar

The Faridabad police on Friday booked four persons for allegedly posting objectionable and misleading content on social media platforms regarding cow slaughtering in the district.

Officials said the social media monitoring team of the cyber crime police found inflammatory comments posted on different social media platforms and took note of them. Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said that the suspects had posted pictures and comments without even verifying the facts that led to tension in the area.

“The post instigated sentiments of the people by spreading rumours through misleading videos without verifying the truth,” Kadiyan said.

A case under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) and 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the cyber crime police station on Friday, said police.

The accused were identified as Rajat Chhabra, Kamal Tanwar, and Neeta Doshi. The fourth accused is an unidentified person running a YouTube channel by the name “Amazing Farming”.

“The four accused uploaded content regarding an incident concerning the remains of dead cattle (cows) in Surajkund recently”, said Sube Singh, Faridabad police spokesperson.

Kadiyan said the contractor who took the tender for the job of removing carcasses in the district, was projected to be involved in cow slaughtering and the video that went viral. “When the teams conducted a detailed investigation, it was found that the incident was actually improper disposal of the remains of dead animals by the contractor,” he said.

Police said a case has already been booked against the contractor for his negligence and improper disposing of dead cattle.

Meanwhile, police teams are conducting raids at different locations to arrest the four accused.

The Faridabad police commissioner appealed to residents not to pay any heed to rumours spreading on social media and to report such incidents to the cyber crime police station.

Police also said they will take strict action against those spreading fake contents on social media platforms.

