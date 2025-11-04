Gurugram gets 24x7 stroke helpline for emergency response

A round-the-clock helpline for assisting stroke patients has been launched in the city, a first, to help patients with ambulance support and guidance during the critical hours. Post-Covid rise in strokes among youth prompts MAIINS to launch a 24x7 helpline offering real-time guidance and neuro support. (Shutterstock)

An initiative by the Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro and Spine (MAIINS), the helpline number is 1800-309-0247 and it is said to provide direct assistance to stroke patients from doctors at the institute.

“Only 2% to 5% of stroke patients are treated timely due to the sudden nature of cerebrovascular accidents. Most people vulnerable to strokes experience them at late in the night or during early morning hours,” said Dr Praveen Gupta, chairman at MAIINS.

Further, experts said stroke cases usually rise during the winter months and any prolonged delays in diagnosis and treatment often lead to permanent disabilities and paralysis.

“Ambulances dispatched through this hotline will be equipped with mobility aids such as canes, walkers, and wheelchairs. A medical practitioner will start treating the patients on their doorstep, reducing the critical time gap,” Gupta added.

As per a Lancet report, India records 1.5 –1.8 million stroke cases every year, translating to about 130–170 strokes per 100,000 people.

“There has been a rise in the number of stroke cases among youngsters post-Covid due to smoking, stress, diet, hypertension and lack of regular health check-ups. The helpline is aimed at creating a community-level treatment about timely treatment and neuro-intervention,” Gupta said.

Some of the common symptoms include, facial drooping, weakness in arms, slurred speech, severe headache, loss of balance, or sudden vision problems, and seeking immediate medical care is critical to minimise brain damage, said experts.