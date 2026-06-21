Gurugram: GMDA desilting leaves open drains on Sec 45 footpaths

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has floated a ₹17 crore tender to lay a 10km reclaimed water pipeline network in Manesar’s industrial zone to augment water supply for horticulture, roadside plantations and industrial use, officials said on Saturday.

A drain left open near Tau Devi Lal Stadium seen on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

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Officials said the phase-1 project under Gurugram’s Urban Complex Development Plan 2031 aims to meet a reclaimed water demand of 23.32 million litres per day (MLD) in Sectors 1 to 8 and increase utilisation to 30 MLD.

According to officials, six bidders have expressed interest after a consultant finalised the detailed recycling plan in December. “After initial delays partly due to limited bidder participation, the tender was floated last week, and work will likely be allotted in July after a due technical evaluation to tap reusable water supplies in residential and commercial areas,” a senior HSIIDC official said, requesting anonymity.

Treated water from the common effluent treatment plant will be supplied to existing IMT sectors, the Kundli Manesar Palwal corridor and the transport hub for green belts, plantations and horticulture. “Around 15 MLD along the KMP and 21.57 MLD for horticulture and roadside work will be fulfilled through an existing CETP of 55 MLD and another 25 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) in the Industrial Model Township,” another senior official said.

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{{^usCountry}} A detailed project report estimated Manesar’s daily water demand at 224.36 MLD, with 35.38 MLD treated wastewater currently discharged after meeting reuse demand. The plan envisages five boosting stations, 5.1km trunk pipelines and a 94km distribution network over five years. GMDA has already laid a 400 mm pipeline from a nearby STP to the KMP stretch for 10 MLD recycled water utilisation. “The current tender represents only the first component of a larger wastewater recycling programme,” the senior official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A detailed project report estimated Manesar’s daily water demand at 224.36 MLD, with 35.38 MLD treated wastewater currently discharged after meeting reuse demand. The plan envisages five boosting stations, 5.1km trunk pipelines and a 94km distribution network over five years. GMDA has already laid a 400 mm pipeline from a nearby STP to the KMP stretch for 10 MLD recycled water utilisation. “The current tender represents only the first component of a larger wastewater recycling programme,” the senior official said. {{/usCountry}}