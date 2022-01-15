Gurugram: Guest houses, cyber cafes asked to keep record of visitors

The district administration on Friday issued directions to owners of cyber cafes, paying guest houses and hotels to keep a record of all their customers and ask for their identity proofs from January 20 to 26 as part of the security arrangements being undertaken for Republic Day.

Deputy commissioner Yash Garg issued directions that all such commercial establishments, where people come to stay and visit their guests, must maintain a record of the visitors, along with an identity proof, in view of the heightened security arrangements. The directions were issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and will remain in force from January 20 to 26.

According to the order, the authorities have also banned all license holders from carrying weapons in public places during this period.

“In view of the Republic Day celebrations, directions have been issued to all establishments to keep a record of visitors and also keep their ears and eyes open for any suspicious activity,” said a spokesperson of the district administration.

In a related development, the state government on Friday said that in view of rising Covid-19 cases, the district administrations must follow protocol strictly while organising the Republic Day celebrations.

The government directed that any large gathering should be avoided and programmes held during the event be webcast so that people can watch them from the safety of their homes. It also directed that there would be no physical training shows by children and that freedom fighters would be honoured at their residences.

The government further said weak persons and children below the age of 10 should be kept away from activities such as cultural programmes. Besides, all guidelines and protocols related to Covid-19 issued by the home ministry must be followed.