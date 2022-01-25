Gurugram health department writes letter to schools, RWAs to vaccinate all teens

The district health department on Monday wrote to schools and residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) in the city, urging them to administer the Covid-19 vaccine to all the eligible beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group.

Vaccination against Covid-19 for children in the 15-18 age category started across the country on January 3 this year.

According to officials of the health department, the “pace of vaccination has seen a fall” amid a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases being reported in the district. 908 teenagers in the 15-18 age group received the first dose of the vaccine on Monday, with a total of 10,425 children being administered the jab In the past one week. However, after the vaccination drive for the 15-18 age group started on January 3, more than 10,000 vaccine doses were administered to the teenagers in a single day, during the first week, they said.

Earlier, the district health department set the deadline to vaccinate 100% of the eligible teenagers with the first dose of the vaccine by January 10 itself.

“There are approximately 151,000 people in the 15-18 age group in Gurugram, and over 98,000 of them have got the jab already. This figure was decided based on the last census, and keeping the growth rate in mind... Many children are yet to get the jab... The list on the eligible beneficiaries is likely to be revised this week, but meanwhile, we have written a letter to all the schools and RWAs in Gurugram to ensure that everyone in the 15-18 age group get the jab at the earliest... as Covid cases are still on the rise,” said Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer.

On January 15, Haryana health minister Anil Vij announced that children who have not taken the jab will not be allowed to enter schools across the state.

Officials said that they are hoping the vaccination numbers might increase in the coming days as a response to the letters sent.

In the past one week, the number of session sites in government and private schools has also reduced in the district from over 50 in the first week to less than 10. Officials said that this is because children in most schools have been vaccinated.

“Children in most of the private schools have been administered the first dose of the vaccine. In some schools only, maximum five to 10 children are yet to be vaccinated. Separate vaccination camps for these many students would not be set up. We are now focusing on door-to-door vaccination drives, and these children are also included in this. All the children can also take the jab at government health centres in the city,” Singh added.

On Monday, a total of 10,803 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered, including 4,097 first doses, 5,092 second doses and 1,614 precautionary doses. Over 4,730,000 (4.73 million) doses have been administered to the people in Gurugram so far.

According to the district health bulletin, Gurugram on Monday reported 2,057 fresh Covid cases, with the positivity rate at 21.26% -- a decline of 3% in 24 hours, from 24% on Saturday.

Two more Covid deaths were also reported in the district on Monday. The patients suffered from comorbidities, said the health officials. Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer, said, “Two Covid deaths were reported in the district on Monday. One of the deceased was an 83-year-old man, who suffered from diabetes mellitus. He suffered a stroke on Monday. He was fully vaccinated... The second person was a 61-year-old woman, who was completely unvaccinated, and had abdominal ailments.”

947 deaths have been reported in the district since the start of the pandemic in 2020, of which 629 patients suffered from comorbidities. 18 Covid-positive patients died in the district in January this year.

On Monday, the district reported 15,022 active Covid cases, of which 175 were hospitalised. 5,993 recoveries were also seen on Monday. The total number of recoveries in the district in the past two days has been higher than that of the daily Covid cases.

The health department has collected 9,675 samples for Covid testing in the past 24 hours, said the officials.