Gurugram: Health dept urges parents to get children born between 2005- 07 jabbed

The health department on Thursday said all children born between 2005 and 2007 were eligible to take the Covid-19 vaccine and urged parents to get their wards inoculated at the earliest.

Officials from the health department said after schools reopened, they learnt many children, who have not turned 15 but are born between 2005 and 2007, had not taken the vaccine. The health department issued a clarification in this regard on Thursday and said even if someone is born on December 31, 2007, that person will be eligible for vaccination.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer of Gurugram, said, “We have learnt from many schools that parents are not getting their children vaccinated by as they are taking into account their child’s date of birth as the basis for calculating the age group eligible for vaccination. Any child born between 2005 and 2007 is eligible for vaccination against Covid-19. Parents do not need to consider the exact date of birth for getting their children vaccinated. We request them to get their children vaccinated at the earliest.”

The chief medical officer further said that even if a child is born on December 31, 2007, and will turn 15 on December 31, 2022, he/she will be eligible to take the vaccine.

The department also issued a revised number of the beneficiaries falling in the 15-17 age group who are eligible for vaccination and said there are 130,000 children in the district who can take the vaccine. Of the 130,000 children, 105,000 have received the first dose and over 5,500 children have received the second dose since the vaccination started for this age group on January 3.

“The pace of vaccination is likely to increase now as schools have started reopening, making it mandatory for students to get inoculated before going to attend in-person classes. Children who cannot register on the Co-WIN portal can do so at the vaccination centre. Any photo ID proof such as Aadhaar card, bank passbook, school ID card can be used for registration,” said Yadav.

Meanwhile, Gurugram recorded 896 fresh cases of Covid-19 at a positivity rate of 13.30% and three fatalities from the infection on Thursday. The district now has 5,175 active cases, of whom 103 patients are taking treatment in hospitals.

Officials said that three men--all senior citizens who were fully vaccinated and had comorbidities--died of Covid -19 on Thursday.

In Gurugram, 971 Covid-19 patients have died since the start of the pandemic, of which 651 deaths have been due to comorbidities.

On Thursday, total 9,098 doses were administered to beneficiaries in the district, including 1,556 first doses, 6,219 second doses and 1,323 precautionary doses. Gurugram has administered a total of 4.8 million vaccines till date.